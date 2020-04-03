COVID-19 causes changes to UBB memorial service

Brad Davis/The Register-HeraldBeckley Fire Department Lieutenant Ernie Parsons rings a bell for each of the 29 miners' names as they're read aloud by relative Kenneth Price (far right) during a memorial ceremony in downtown Beckley. The fifth-year anniversary of the Upper Big Branch mine explosion was a somber one, with victims' family members paying respects and shedding tears as they viewed the memorial. Price's brother Joel, a shearer operator, was one of those men.