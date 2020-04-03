COVID-19 causes changes to UBB memorial service

Sunday marks the 10th anniversary of the Upper Big Branch mine explosion that claimed the lives of 29 men.
In the years since, family, friends and community members have gathered to pay their respects and remember those lost that day.
But memorial services plans for the 10th anniversary have changed due to safety concerns brought about by COVID-19.
West Virginia state Del. Mick Bates, D-Raleigh, who oversees the service at the UBB memorial marker in downtown Beckley, said though plans have shifted, a smaller service will still take place and will be livestreamed on the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.
“We want to make sure it doesn’t go unrecognized, but in a responsible way,” Bates said, explaining the event will still include families, though “social distanced” at an appropriate distance.
As he does every year, Bates said he intends to mark the memorial with a hat, boots and overalls in the morning, ahead of the afternoon’s service.
At 3 p.m. Bates said a wreath will be placed at the marker followed by a prayer and a reading of the names of the miners who were killed.
“We’ll do it right, but in a limited way, and make sure it’s not just another day on the calendar,” he said. “Then we’ll come back at it again next year and do something more fitting and substantial as we had planned for this year.”
Bates said he understands that it’s disappointing that the ceremony won’t take place as planned, but he said he remembers the way the community came together in the wake of the disaster at UBB and said he sees people supporting each other in a similar manner as the region copes with COVID-19.
“The community came together in a helpful way,” he said. “That’s what I held onto. It was a terrible time, but I saw people support each other. And that’s the theme for this year is that we’ll try to focus on the healing that comes from that and the positive aspect that we come together as a community when we’re faced with terrible things.”
• • •
The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce helped establish a fund at the Beckley Area Foundation that helps maintain the memorial marker and underwrites educational efforts associated with mining in Raleigh County.
Donations to the fund can be mailed to Beckley Area Foundation, UBB Memorial Fund, 129 Main St., Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801. More information can be found at bafwv.org.
— Email: mjames@register-herald.com