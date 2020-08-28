Covid-19 cases surge in state as Logan County reports two more deaths

As confirmed cases in West Virginia surged overnight, Logan County, home to a recent uptick in Covid-19 deaths and the spread of the highly infectious disease, is reporting two more deaths and 17 more cases on Friday, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources' Friday morning tally.
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 93-year-old woman from Logan County, an 82-year-old woman from Logan County and a 77-year-old man from Cabell County.
The statewide death count rose to 202 while Trinity Health Care, a nursing home in Logan County, has now reported eight deaths according to the DHHR’s online database.
Logan County’s confirmed cases climbed to 471 – 17 more than it had on Thursday and 334 more than it had on Aug. 1.
Fayette County continued a surge in new cases, adding 20 to its total on Friday and 40 over the past three days.
Cases across the state were climbing as well with the DHHR reporting 191 new confirmed cases on Friday, pushing the daily positive testing rate to 3.14 percent.
Raleigh County added eight new cases on Friday, according to the DHHR daily report, while Greenbrier County added four cases, Mercer County added three, Summers County added one and Wyoming County added three.
At a Friday briefing in Charleston, Gov. Jim Justice announced that a 40-year-old Wood County man being held at South Central Regional Jail on federal charges died from Covid-19-related causes while at an outside hospital. His death is the first emanating from a West Virginia state prison.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (788), Boone (134), Braxton (9), Brooke (86), Cabell (509), Calhoun (9), Clay (20), Doddridge (6), Fayette (235), Gilmer (18), Grant (140), Greenbrier (103), Hampshire (91), Hancock (118), Hardy (71), Harrison (262), Jackson (200), Jefferson (347), Kanawha (1,338), Lewis (32), Lincoln (112), Logan (471), Marion (215), Marshall (133), Mason (102), McDowell (71), Mercer (290), Mineral (144), Mingo (229), Monongalia (1,083), Monroe (95), Morgan (37), Nicholas (47), Ohio (289), Pendleton (44), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (138), Putnam (265), Raleigh (340), Randolph (221), Ritchie (5), Roane (26), Summers (19), Taylor (104), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (43), Wayne (242), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (305), Wyoming (64).