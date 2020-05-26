The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, along with the daily positive test rate, shot considerably higher on Tuesday.
Additionally, the DHHR confirmed the death of a 75-year old man from Preston County, that county’s first.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 61 additional confirmed cases over the previous 24 hours while receiving 858 lab results. The DHHR reported that the daily positive test rate result was 7.11 percent, more than double the 3.0 percent rate that Gov. Jim Justice has been using to plan a response.
There have been 87,811 total lab results received for COVID-19, with 1,854 testing positive along with 74 deaths. The cumulative test rate percent rose to 2.11 percent.
Fayette County continued to tick higher with 46 confirmed cases of COVID-19, one more in the past day.
After ordering testing of all inmates at and staff at Huttonsville Correctional Center and Jail last Friday, Gov. Justice reported Tuesday that the mass testing effort has been completed. The process of analyzing all of the tests is ongoing at several labs. State officials said Tuesday there are now 39 inmates and eight workers who have tested positive.
The state corrections facility is located in Randolph County which has reported 82 total confirmed cases with no deaths.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (9/0), Berkeley (280/10), Boone (9/0), Braxton (2/0), Brooke (3/0), Cabell (57/2), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (2/0), Fayette (46/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (10/1), Greenbrier (9/0), Hampshire (21/0), Hancock (16/2), Hardy (38/0), Harrison (39/1), Jackson (135/0), Jefferson (158/3), Kanawha (213/2), Lewis (5/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (16/0), Marion (50/0), Marshall (28/0), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (13/0), Mineral (38/2), Mingo (4/1), Monongalia (121/7), Monroe (6/1), Morgan (17/1), Nicholas (10/0), Ohio (40/0), Pendleton (8/1), Pleasants (4/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (17/5), Putnam (33/0), Raleigh (15/1), Randolph (82/0), Ritchie (1/0), Roane (8/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (8/0), Tucker (4/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (6/1), Wayne (97/0), Wetzel (8/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (50/3), Wyoming (3/0).