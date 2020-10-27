Confirmed cases of Covid-19 continued to pile up in southern West Virginia as the state recorded 483 more cases and eight more deaths on Tuesday, according to the daily report by the Department of Health and Human Resources.
The nine counties that make up The Register-Herald primary market added 83 cases on Monday, and have jumped 494 cases in the past week for a 17.1 percent hike.
Two of the deaths were regional, a 54-year-old man from Raleigh County and an 83-year-old man from Fayette County.
Leading the way on daily cases, once again, was Mercer County with an additional 28 reported positive tests, pushing its cumulative total to 732. Mercer has added 144 cases in the past week, a 24.5 percent spike.
Raleigh County, too, moved up, adding 19 cases in the past day and 106 this past week, a 15.7 percent jump.
Greenbrier County, which had kept the virus controlled up until Tuesday’s report, counted 13 additional cases on Tuesday, a 7.2 percent one-day hike.
The DHHR reported an elevated 3.47 percent daily positive test rate moving its cumulative rate to 2.87 percent with 4,428 active cases.
The six other deaths confirmed by the DHHR on Tuesday were a 79-year-old man from Upshur County, an 89-year-old man from Cabell County, a 79-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 57-year-old man from Kanawha County, an 87-year-old woman from Jefferson County and an 83-year-old woman from Cabell County. The state’s death count is 432.
Cases per county: Barbour (182), Berkeley (1,569), Boone (352), Braxton (63), Brooke (219), Cabell (1,396), Calhoun (35), Clay (61), Doddridge (70), Fayette (766), Gilmer (64), Grant (191), Greenbrier (194), Hampshire (127), Hancock (219), Hardy (106), Harrison (648), Jackson (385), Jefferson (580), Kanawha (3,624), Lewis (82), Lincoln (244), Logan (751), Marion (377), Marshall (316), Mason (175), McDowell (120), Mercer (732), Mineral (218), Mingo (574), Monongalia (2,298), Monroe (249), Morgan (147), Nicholas (182), Ohio (528), Pendleton (74), Pleasants (27), Pocahontas (69), Preston (199), Putnam (863), Raleigh (780), Randolph (412), Ritchie (36), Roane (106), Summers (109), Taylor (166), Tucker (63), Tyler (32), Upshur (257), Wayne (580), Webster (29), Wetzel (173), Wirt (51), Wood (580), Wyoming (256).
Free Covid-19 testing is available today at the following locations:
Monroe County, 2 - 6 p.m., Monroe County Health Department, 200 Health Center Drive, Union
Wyoming County, noon - 4 p.m., Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville