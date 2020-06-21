Confirmed cases of Covid-19 continued a recent uptick in West Virginia with the number of cases in Raleigh County also climbing.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported 2,543 cases on Sunday afternoon, 43 more than on Saturday. Raleigh County checked in with 31 cases, two more than on Saturday and six more than a week ago.
Greenbrier County, home to a recent outbreak at a Ronceverte church, also climbed with two more cases. Its total is now 50.
Fayette County also added one case, pushing its total to 58 – the most of any county in The Register-Herald’s primary market of southern West Virginia.
DHHR also confirmed the death of a 74-year-old female from Berkeley County, the 89th Covid-19-related death in the state.
According to The New York Times, cases have risen 15 percent nationwide over the last two weeks. In a Sunday story the Times said cases are rising in 18 states across the South, West and Midwest – including West Virginia. Seven states hit single-day case records Saturday, and five others hit a record earlier in the week.
Cases per county (case confirmed by lab test/probable case): Barbour (12/0), Berkeley (414/18), Boone (20/0), Braxton (3/0), Brooke (5/1), Cabell (81/3), Calhoun (2/0), Clay (10/0), Fayette (58/0), Gilmer (10/0), Grant (15/1), Greenbrier (50/0), Hampshire (40/0), Hancock (19/2), Hardy (41/1), Harrison (49/1), Jackson (141/0), Jefferson (211/5), Kanawha (258/8), Lewis (15/0), Lincoln (5/0), Logan (21/0), Marion (53/2), Marshall (36/1), Mason (15/0), McDowell (6/0), Mercer (22/0), Mineral (51/2), Mingo (11/3), Monongalia (137/14), Monroe (8/1), Morgan (19/1), Nicholas (7/0), Ohio (72/0), Pendleton (12/1), Pleasants (3/1), Pocahontas (23/1), Preston (49/15), Putnam (43/1), Raleigh (31/1), Randolph (150/0), Ritchie (3/0), Roane (12/0), Summers (1/0), Taylor (12/1), Tucker (5/0), Tyler (3/0), Upshur (11/1), Wayne (105/1), Wetzel (9/0), Wirt (4/0), Wood (52/4), Wyoming (7/0).