Travel to southern states has led to an increase in Covid-19 cases in southern West Virginia, according to Beckley Appalachian Regional Hospital (BARH) Chief Executive Officer Rocky Massey.
Massey said BARH accepted five Mercer County patients who required hospitalization for the disease. In response, the hospital has temporarily reduced the number of elective surgeries, in case of a surge in patients who need hospitalization.
"The numbers are increasing," Massey reported. "Every area hospital, right now, is carrying its percentage and numbers of Covid-positive patients.
"We're seeing increasing numbers, we're seeing increases in positivity rates, and we're seeing increases in the number of patients that we're treating," he added. "There's an outbreak here in our region, and we're all working together to try to deal with it."
A total of 239 new cases were reported statewide over the weekend, 13 in the past two days in Raleigh County alone, bringing the state's total of active cases to 1,938, with 116 hospitalizations in the state.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reported as of 10 a.m. Monday that there had been 294,902 lab results received for Covid-19, with 6,973 positive tests and 117 deaths.
Raleigh County Health Department Administrator Candance Hurd was not available on Monday to provide specific information about the case count in Raleigh County. The state DHHR website reported a total of 189 confirmed cases through Monday morning with one death and seven possible positive cases.
On Monday, BARH had 12 confirmed positive cases among patients, with five staff members on quarantine because they had tested positive. Two of the 12 patients on Monday afternoon were from Mercer County, West Virginia Area Marketing Manager for ARH Health Care Jeri Knowlton reported later Monday.
Massey said that some of the Covid-19 patients at Beckley ARH have required treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU), while others have symptoms that, although they require hospitalization, are less severe.
According to Massey, travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C., Florida and Texas has created the surge of Covid-19 cases at BARH Hospital.
"The travel has led to this problem that we're in," Massey said. "We have a problem. We need to address it."
Gov. Jim Justice listed Beckley ARH as an outbreak site for Covid-19 on Monday morning during his daily address. Massey said that Justice has dispatched 500 Covid-19 tests and the services of Q Lab to Beckley ARH so that medical staff and community members could be tested on Monday and Wednesday.
Working with the state, BARH staff set up a testing station and had conducted more than 300 tests on Monday. Massey said he will likely request more tests from the state to accommodate the need.
In an interview with MetroNews on Monday morning, Massey disagreed with Justice's assessment that Beckley ARH has been an "outbreak" site. He said later Monday that he is, however, grateful for the governor's assistance at BARH.
"God bless the governor, because the governor sent us 500 test kits this morning, via the National Guard," Massey said. "The governor recognizes that there is a bit of an outbreak here in southern West Virginia, as a region, Raleigh County, as a county, and in Beckley.
"He's exactly right in being concerned about that," added Massey. "I'm concerned about that."
Massey added that BARH and other hospitals in the state began to see a rise in cases linked to travel after the Fourth of July. Such cases naturally lead to a corresponding rise in community infection rates and, ultimately, hospital-acquired infections.
"Once Covid is here, anyone can get the Covid virus, just through a community acquaintance or exposure," he said.
On Monday, he reported, five of around 600 staff members had tested positive for Covid-19 and were not at work. At one point, recently, Massey said, 11 staff members had been quarantined after testing positive.
Massey suggested there is no immediate threat of a medical staff or housekeeping staff shortage at BARH, however.
"I'll always be concerned about that, but that's not really on my radar screen at this point in time, because we have 65 active staff positions on our medical staff, and, let me tell you, they're all working very hard," he said. "They're saving lives.
"They're doing fantastic work, and I couldn't be more proud."
BARH has an 11-bed intensive care unit (ICU) and a six-bed "step down" unit that is reserved for patients who are leaving or entering the ICU. When asked how many Covid-19 patients could be accepted, Massey did not offer a number but said that the hospital has not yet turned anyone away.
"Right now, we try to maintain a bed or so in each one of those so we can move patients back and forth and accommodate the very high-acuity (emergency) patient, if it's needed," he said.
Massey said BARH has added additional negative pressure rooms, which are useful in quarantining patients with airborne infectious diseases. The hospital had negative pressure rooms, prior to Covid-19, he added, but expanded the number available in order to prepare for Covid-19 patients.
BARH stopped patient visitation in mid-July because of out-of-state travel and a corresponding increase in Covid-19 cases in the area, he said. Since then, BARH has voluntarily reduced the number of elective surgeries, in order to keep hospital beds free in case of a surge in patients requiring hospitalization for the illness, said Massey.
"That's a tough decision, but it's a right decision," he added.
He reported that BARH and Summers County ARH Hospital in Hinton, which is a sister hospital, could assist each other in admission and treatment of Covid-19 patients, if necessary.
The governor said mandatory testing and quarantining for 14 days when residents leave the state and come home "is on the table."
Massey urged West Virginians to do their part by wearing masks, washing their hands and keeping social distance from one another.