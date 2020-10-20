Covid-19 behind surge in many more deaths across the country, CDC says

On the same day that West Virginia’s Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 10 additional Covid-19 related deaths, the Centers for Disease and Prevention announced that the highly infectious disease was the likely culprit in many other deaths across the country.
In West Virginia, the death count hit 408 since the DHHR started tracking the disease in March. Tuesday’s report alone counted the deaths of a 44-year-old woman from Cabell County, a 78-year-old woman from Clay County, an 88-year-old woman from Ohio County, a 77-year-old man from Marshall County, a 71-year-old man from Logan County, a 70-year-old man from Logan County, a 90-year-old woman from Harrison County, a 65-year-old man from Brooke County and an 86-year-old man from Cabell County.
The CDC has been tracking how many total deaths have been reported and comparing them with counts seen in other years. Typically, about 1.9 million U.S. deaths are reported between February 1 and the end of September. But this year, the death count is closer to 2.2 million – a 14.5 percent increase, the Associated Press has reported.
With around 200,000 of the deaths already attributed to Covid-19, it’s likely the disease was a factor in many other deaths as well. One example: When someone with heart attack symptoms may have hesitated to go to a hospital that was busy with coronavirus patients.
Elderly people ages 75 to 84 represent the largest segment of the excess deaths, about 95,000. That is 21.5 percent more than in a normal year.
The biggest relative increase, 26.5 percent, was in people ages 25 to 44.
In West Virginia, the DHHR online datatbase does not break down the number of deaths by age bracket, but it shows that the largest segment of the population that has been infected with the virus is that of people between the ages of 20 and 29 at 20.90 percent of the state’s total.
Those people in the 70-plus age bracket account for 13.35 percent, the second highest.
New virus cases in the U.S. have surged in recent weeks from a daily average of about 42,000 in early October to about 58,000 — the highest level since late July, according to Johns Hopkins University. Predictions say the surge will continue upwards in the weeks ahead.
In West Virginia, cases are surging as well. On Tuesday, the DHHR reported 226 additional cases of the disease – the eighth consecutive day of more than 200 daily confirmed cases.
Behind the rise is the state’s more aggressive stance towards testing more people, which statistics on the DHHR online database support. Over the past 10 days, the DHHR has averaged 6,574 lab results daily, not quite in the 7,000-10,000 range Gov. Jim Justice has set as a goal. But in the month of October, the DHHR has established three testing records – 9,897 on Oct. 1, 10,503 on Oct. 9, and then 11,104 on Oct. 15.
Still, the cumulative positive test rate continues to inch up. On Tuesday, a daily rate of 3.01 percent pulled the overall rate up to 2.84 percent – the highest it has been since spiking to 4.79 percent on April 18. DHHR statistics show a slow upward trend since a 1.64 percent daily positive rate on June 23.
The recent spike in the state is showing its face across the nine-country region in southern West Virginia that makes up The Register-Herald’s primary market.
Collectively, the counties added 38 Covid cases to its total after adding 35 cases on Monday.
Leading the way was Mercer County, checking in with 10 more cases and pushing its total to 588 – 158 more cases since the first of October.
Raleigh County, too, is reporting an accelerated increase this month. With nine more cases in the DHHR daily report, the county has a cumulative total of 674, 136 this month – or 20 percent of its total accumulated over eight months.
In the county, Jackie Withrow Hospital is reporting three staff members and Raleigh Center long-term care facility is reporting one staff member who have become infected.
Monroe County also added nine confirmed cases in the Tuesday report, pushing its total to 205 – 54 more than on Oct. 1.
There were a record 5,113 active cases in the state as of Tuesday, according to the DHHR.
Cases per county: Barbour (165), Berkeley (1,443), Boone (302), Braxton (43), Brooke (199), Cabell (1,212), Calhoun (33), Clay (55), Doddridge (66), Fayette (722), Gilmer (64), Grant (178), Greenbrier (161), Hampshire (119), Hancock (194), Hardy (102), Harrison (625), Jackson (358), Jefferson (532), Kanawha (3,360), Lewis (66), Lincoln (217), Logan (716), Marion (359), Marshall (255), Mason (166), McDowell (106), Mercer (588), Mineral (205), Mingo (518), Monongalia (2,236), Monroe (205), Morgan (104), Nicholas (174), Ohio (462), Pendleton (72), Pleasants (23), Pocahontas (64), Preston (179), Putnam (802), Raleigh (674), Randolph (380), Ritchie (32), Roane (91), Summers (81), Taylor (164), Tucker (56), Tyler (24), Upshur (226), Wayne (507), Webster (25), Wetzel (93), Wirt (30), Wood (504), Wyoming (183).