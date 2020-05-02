Everyone has been calling or messaging me about antibody testing.
It is important to have frontline workers and people who need emergency surgeries and pre-planned surgeries tested for COVID-19 and businesses restarted right now so we are focusing our clinic and lab services on serving those patients and workers at this time. I do not wish to flood the limited lab services and supplies we have with unnecessary testing at this time.
• • •
Remember, having antibodies tested is not a passport for immunity and we have yet to determine if this means you are going to be safe during the fall and winter seasons.
Antibody testing is meant as a complementary screening for COVID-19 testing, not as a way to replace screening, and it may send a message or a false sense of security to people that they are now immune to getting sick and they will stop practicing social distancing.
I encourage people to continue practicing social distancing and to wear a mask while out in public.
Our office will be proving pre-op lab services and COVID-19 screening for patients undergoing emergency and pre-planned surgeries.
We also offer COVID-19 screening for employees and businesses that need to restart.
According to the FDA the NP (nasopharyngeal) swab is the way to screen for COVID-19 and is what I recommend to have you screen your employees before you restart your business, and then replan your work spaces, etc.
Businesses are restarting and we have not been given clear layout plans and it is up to us to be safe and provide a safe environment for our staff and patients, visitors and clients.
This is what we are focused on right now: helping everyone restart. Having antibodies does not mean you are safe from COVID-19. It does not guarantee you cannot “catch it again.”
We do not have enough information yet.
You can be checked for COVID-19 antibodies, but it does not guarantee anything.
Please call our office at 304-252-5900 or 304-252-5907 with questions.
I look forward to your questions at askayneamjad@gmail.com.