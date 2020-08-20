Covid-19 affecting Monroe County nursing home, courthouse

Confirmed cases of the highly infectious Covid-19 were hit and miss across The Register-Herald’s nine-county primary market with alarms going off in Monroe County, where a Covid-19 outbreak is spreading at a nursing home in Lindside and has hastened the county to shut its courthouse temporarily. That story is on today’s front page.
Just outside the newspaper’s reach, Logan County, which has been struggling against spread of the disease, added 38 cases, pushing its overall total to 418. Students in Logan County will start the school year with remote lessons due to the high rate of coronavirus cases. Logan is the only county in the state that has been rated code red as of Thursday. As such, its fall sports teams have been shut down – at least temporarily.
Meanwhile, Mercer County added 11 new cases, according to the Thursday report from the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR).
Fayette County reported five new cases and Raleigh County added four, pushing their respective totals to 183 and 314.
Confirmed cases in Greenbrier, McDowell, Nicholas and Summers counties remained flat over the previous 24 hours.
The DHHR’s count in Wyoming County on Thursday caught up with the local health department confirmation on Wednesday of 52 cases.
The state’s positive test rate in the DHHR’s Thursday morning report was 2.26 percent with a near daily record of 181 new confirmed cases out of a daily record 7,962 lab results.
Cases per county: Barbour (33), Berkeley (753), Boone (125), Braxton (10), Brooke (82), Cabell (485), Calhoun (7), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (183), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (95), Hampshire (91), Hancock (115), Hardy (63), Harrison (250), Jackson (178), Jefferson (312), Kanawha (1,161), Lewis (30), Lincoln (116), Logan (418), Marion (205), Marshall (133), Mason (82), McDowell (67), Mercer (256), Mineral (128), Mingo (210), Monongalia (1,014), Monroe (27), Morgan (34), Nicholas (40), Ohio (283), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (132), Putnam (236), Raleigh (314), Randolph (218), Ritchie (3), Roane (20), Summers (19), Taylor (87), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (40), Wayne (223), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (290), Wyoming (52).