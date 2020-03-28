Throughout the past week, popular musicians such as Dave Matthews, Brad Paisley, Keith Urban and John Legend have taken to private studios, crowd-less venues and even their living rooms to livestream a couple of minutes or a couple of hours of music for a nation in quarantine.
In southern West Virginia, local artists who, in a pre-COVID-19 world, would have filled local bars and other venues with their own music, have followed suit.
For the bigger names — the ones with multi-$1 bank accounts — the shows have served as more of a present to fans.
But for others — particularly following the March 17 closure of local restaurants and bars — the livestreams also allow an opportunity for fans to give back a little via a virtual tip jar.
“This is my full-time job,” said Fayetteville musician Andrew Adkins, who plays between 100 and 125 shows a year.
Adkins, who performs Americana music or folk music, should be finishing the final leg of a two-week tour of Western New York and Canada.
Instead, he’s lost 47 gigs since February, with shows canceled through to June.
“A couple weeks ago they started canceling,” he said. “Late last week a lot of the festivals started canceling.”
Beckley musician Matt Mullins has had the same experience, although he’s lost two incomes due to the coronavirus.
His “day job” and main source of income is his business Clean Lines, which provides draft beer maintenance for local bars and restaurants.
“I’ll be filing for unemployment,” he says, explaining the closure of restaurants and bars has not only silenced the music, but also made his business obsolete.
He describes his loss of shows in much the same way as Adkins.
“I usually play a solo acoustic show during the week, about every week,” he said. “On weekends it’s been band (Matt Mullins & The Bringdowns) gigs usually every Friday and Saturday.
“All have been canceled up through June as of now.”
Even the band’s April 10 album release has been put on hold.
“That will be a huge financial blow,” he said.
But both men say they’ll give livestreaming a go as long as there’s an audience for it.
And there has been so far.
Before West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued a “stay home” order closing all non-essential businesses, both Adkins and Mullins performed livestream shows on their Facebook accounts from popular Fayetteville venues.
Adkins said he’d hope to make livestreams from the Grove in Fayetteville a regular occurrence, but the March 21 performances was the first and final show as the order went into effect March 25.
Still, he said it has received more than 10,000 views and his virtual tip jar did well, too.
“I made more than I usually make playing a real show,” he said, laughing.
On March 25 — just before the order took effect — Mullins performed from The Station in Fayetteville and made $200 in tips.
Bluefield musician Matt Deal had a similar experience during his first Facebook Live show on March 21.
“People donated $332,” he said of the money, $300 of which he gave to the staff at the RailYard in Bluefield, the restaurant where he was scheduled to perform that night.
“I knew that they were taking a hit financially, too,” he said of the donation.
Deal, who works in radio as the news and sports director for First Media Services in Bluefield, would also be busy performing throughout the area.
“This is usually the time where I would start booking up spring and summer and I’m just sitting and waiting because no one is planning or booking anything right now,” he said.
And although he does have a day job, just like Adkins and Mullins, he says his music money is an essential part of his budget.
“It’s a very necessary part,” he said.
All three say they plan to do more online shows, though they say it’s a fine line determining how often is too often.
Adkins, however, is performing through some of the venues that have canceled his performances.
Saturday, using Zoom, he performed at his home for a venue in Massachusetts which, in turn, showed the performance on YouTube and social media.
Next up is a performance, using the same technology, for a venue in the Netherlands, where he toured in the fall.
• • •
Adkins, Mullins and Deal all worry for their immediate future as they look to make ends meet.
But all three say they also worry about the local venues and the friends they’ve made along the way.
“It’s hard to complain when so many people are so powerfully affected by this,” said Adkins, who said he used tip money to purchase gift cards from local businesses. “My career will take a hit but I can rebuild. Some of these places won’t survive and that is painfully sad.”
Mullins added the shows are not only an opportunity to hopefully make a little bit of money, but also to provide a little calm — not just to the viewers, but also to the musicians.
“I think it’s a great distraction for folks to take the scariness off their minds and have a little music therapy,” he said. “I need the therapy of music to sing and perform, and that’s giving me an outlet, too.”
• • •
Look for upcoming livestream information on their Facebook music pages.