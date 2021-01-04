Coverage area adds 110 Covid-19 cases

As the number of daily tests for Covid-19 fell in the Monday pandemic report by the Department of Health and Human Resources, so, too, did the number of confirmed cases of the highly infectious disease, coming in at 828, several notches below its daily December average of 1,288.
But that could not camouflage a daily test rate that jumped to 13.81 percent, continuing a trend that has pulled the cumulative rate to above 5 percent for a second consecutive day, settling at 5.07 in time for the Monday report.
Over the past 11 reports, the daily test rate has been below 10 percent once – on Dec. 30 at 9.68 – while ranging as high as the daily record of 17.42 set Dec. 27.
Deaths, meanwhile, continued apace, totaling 20 in the Monday report, including a 78-year-old woman from Greenbrier County and a 67-year-old woman from Wyoming County. The December average was 19.45 deaths per day.
Active cases remain at their elevated spot, totaling 27,362 on Monday, just a couple steps below a record 27,418 that was set Sunday. The count has been above 20,000 cases daily since Dec. 11.
Also remaining high were hospitalizations (799), patients in intensive care (205) and patients on ventilator support (91).
Across The Register-Herald’s nine-county market in southern West Virginia, Mercer led with 30 cases and Raleigh added 23. Fayette added 19 cases while Nicholas also jumped into double digits with 15 cases.
In total, the region added 110 cases.
But, again, while the case count was relatively low across the region, transmission of the disease was showing itself in the state’s color-coded map where six counties – Raleigh, Wyoming, Mercer, Nicholas, Greenbrier and Monroe counties – were in red, the category with the highest prevalence of the disease.
Of 55 counties statewide, 43 were colored red in the Monday report.
Cases per county: Barbour (835), Berkeley (6,651), Boone (1,102), Braxton (561), Brooke (1,510), Cabell (5,522), Calhoun (140), Clay (271), Doddridge (275), Fayette (1,884), Gilmer (437), Grant (807), Greenbrier (1,619), Hampshire (1,055), Hancock (1,997), Hardy (834), Harrison (3,195), Jackson (1,251), Jefferson (2,513), Kanawha (9,072), Lewis (577), Lincoln (823), Logan (1,784), Marion (2,084), Marshall (2,219), Mason (1,091), McDowell (1,028), Mercer (3,111), Mineral (2,145), Mingo (1,532), Monongalia (5,635), Monroe (700), Morgan (687), Nicholas (747), Ohio (2,642), Pendleton (331), Pleasants (595), Pocahontas (368), Preston (1,805), Putnam (3,128), Raleigh (2,914), Randolph (1,233), Ritchie (381), Roane (326), Summers (488), Taylor (751), Tucker (355), Tyler (393), Upshur (1,026), Wayne (1,773), Webster (171), Wetzel (742), Wirt (244), Wood (5,297), Wyoming (1,229).