Courtney Kincaid named ARH Scholar

Twice a year, students from across the region are invited to apply for the Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Scholars program. The ARH Scholars are awarded a $5,000 academic scholarship to pursue a degree in healthcare. Their stories are unique, but a common thread unites every winner: A desire to make a difference to the people of Appalachia through healthcare. The Fall 2019 class of ARH Scholars included 10 talented future healthcare providers, like Courtney Kincaid, a first-year nursing student from Meadow Bridge. Submitted photo.