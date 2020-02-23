Courtney Kincaid named ARH Scholar

Twice a year, students from across the region are invited to apply for the Appalachian Regional Healthcare (ARH) Scholars program. The ARH Scholars are awarded a $5,000 academic scholarship to pursue a degree in health care. Their stories are unique, but a common thread unites every winner: a desire to make a difference to the people of Appalachia through health care. The fall 2019 class of ARH Scholars included 10 talented future health care providers, like Courtney Kincaid, a first-year nursing student from Meadow Bridge.
“Nursing is all I could really see myself doing, even from a very young age,” Kincaid said. “My grandmother was an LPN in the neonatal unit at Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, and I always looked up to her. I wanted to care for people like she did and have the kind of heart that she had.”
While Kincaid was attending Meadow Bridge High School, she was already caring for people in her community by participating in her local church group and volunteering at food pantries. Then, her friend was diagnosed with inflammatory breast cancer, a rare type of cancer with next to no funding. Kincaid decided to do her senior community service project with the Inflammatory Breast Cancer Network Foundation, an experience that piqued Kincaid’s interest in cancer and disease research.
Now a nursing freshman at West Virginia Tech in Beckley, Kincaid is convinced that she’s chosen the right path. As a part of WVU Tech’s student nursing association, she’s given the opportunity to talk to more experienced students about what to expect in later years. “I’m not at the point where I’m doing clinicals yet, but talking to older students about their experiences has helped me to know that this is what I want to do.”
Kincaid’s hope is to get a nursing externship at ARH before pursuing post-baccalaureate training to become a Nurse Practitioner. Ultimately, her goal is working at a family practice near her hometown.
“I want to stay in this community and give back,” she says. “I want to make a difference in the life of every patient I see. There are so many people around here who need help, and my community has done so much for me.”
Beyond just giving treatment, Kincaid sees her responsibility as a health care provider entailing something more. “I want to have a relationship with my patients and their families. I want to help them feel comforted when they’re sick and scared.”
Kincaid is grateful for the support of her parents, teachers, friends and community. When a friend sent her the link to the ARH Scholars application, Kincaid says that she thought “my friend thought maybe I would get this, so I’ll try it.” When she got her acceptance letter in the mail, she was stunned but honored. “I didn’t expect to get it. So many people apply, and I know it’s hard to choose, but it feels like a vote of confidence in me. It feels like my community believes in me. I’m so grateful for that, and I hope I’ll be able to give back to them in the future.”