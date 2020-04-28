In a partnership with the Summers County Health Department and the Summers County Appalachian Regional Hospital, health officials conducted their first drive-through COVID-19 testing in the county on Tuesday, which they plan to continue weekly as more patients seek the service.
Although county health officials have been conducting COVID-19 testing in recent weeks at the local health department, clinics and the hospital, Wes Dangerfield, the hospital's chief executive officer, said they wanted to create an additional, external way of testing at the hospital, which would bring out a population they may not have reached yet.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Summers County reported but one positive COVID-19 test during the pandemic emergence in the state, according to the state's Department of Health and Human Resources.
Dangerfield said they conducted four drive-through tests Tuesday morning. However, with a population of roughly only 13,000 people, remaining socially distant in the county is easier, leading county health officials to believe this may be the reason they have little to no positive cases.
"Today's drive-through testing isn't much different than what we've already been doing, aside from it being outside in the hospital parking lot, rather than inside," Dangerfield said. "When it comes to this, this provides people a different alternative. They can remain in their vehicle while being tested, and they'll be more comfortable."
The West Virginia National Guard has also teamed up with the local health department and Summers County ARH to assist in conducting the external testing, which will continue to take place every Tuesday at the west end of the hospital parking lot, from 9 to 11 a.m., until further notice, Dangerfield said.
Dangerfield said in Summers County, all health officials conducting testing are following the same criteria in regards to what symptoms would call for getting a COVID-19 test.
"We're all using that same criteria, however it changes constantly as we are following symptoms posted with the CDC's (Center for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines," he said. "What may have been the case three or for weeks ago to call for a test, may not be the case now. It is always evolving."
Chad Meador, Summer County Health Department's Environmental Health Director, told The Register-Herald the drive-through testing was to alert people to the different ways one could get tested, encouraging more individuals to get tested if they feel ill.
"We thought it would be another way to get more people out, and just really another service for the community," Meador said. "It's not that we didn't want to do it originally, but we really wanted to collaborate together to offer something else top notch.
"I really want to thank the Summers County ARH Hospital for partnering with us in order to have this drive-through testing site," he said. "They are truly an asset to this community, and without their support we wouldn't be able to do all this."
An individual must get screened at the local health department before they can get tested for COVID-19, Meador said, and they can do so by calling 304-466-3388.
