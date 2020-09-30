In the face of criticism from a West Virginia teachers union and another teachers organization that is calling for greater transparency about the number of coronavirus cases in the state’s schools, Gov. Jim Justice said school children are as safe in schools as they would be if they were out and about.
The AFT-WV has taken issue with the state's recent addition and implementation of a second metric on the County Alert System, a weekly compilation of statistics that measure the transmission rate of Covid-19 used to determine the West Virginia Department of Education's School Alert System map.
The state recently began listing both the incidence rate, which measures a population-adjusted rolling average of new cases in each county, and the positivity rate, a county's percentage of positive Covid-19 tests.
Whichever metric produces a lower color in the alert system hierarchy is applied to the map.
As a consequence, more schools are now able to offer in-person instruction rather than having to resort to distance learning.
“If we are truly erring on the side of caution, why wouldn’t the state use the higher of the two statistics rather than the lower number to determine the color code on the map?” the group asked in a press release. “Using the lower of the two statistics in determining a school system’s color designation only gives everyone a false sense of security.”
AFT-WV President Fred Albert has called on Justice to discontinue the current mapping and adopt the AFT re-entry document’s plans fully.
“We want to go back to our schools, but only when it’s safe for students and staff,” he said.
And now, an organization consisting of West Virginia teachers, self-titled the West Virginia United Caucus, wants state officials to list all coronavirus cases across school systems, saying that there are more coronavirus cases in schools than what is being reported.
It has also created its own map.
On Tuesday, the group said there have been 149 Covid-19 cases spread across state schools since the school year began on Sept. 8.
The number differs from the state Department of Education’s data. It has reported 40 cases related to what it defines as an “outbreak” as of Tuesday night. The department defines a school outbreak as two or more confirmed coronavirus cases among students and staff from separate households.
The caucus receives anonymous reports from educators to build its map. Kanawha County teacher Jay O’Neal said each case had to have documentation, which could have been a news article or an email from a school leader.
“If you think of a middle or a high school, there’s many different wings. There’s many different parts of the school,” O’Neal told MetroNews. “You could have four, five, six cases at a school, and it not be classified as an outbreak because they are not in the same room or not in the same groupings.”
Meanwhile, a third teachers group, the West Virginia Education Association, has announced it is seeking an injunction regarding the changes to the state’s coronavirus policies, saying the state’s map alterations have placed students and employees at risk.
Also, a quarterback at George Washington High School is suing over the map, too, saying it affects very little in the regular walk of life except for schools. The plaintiff is a senior at the high school in Kanawha County, where schools have yet to open this fall. He wants to play ball.
On Wednesday, Justice defended the work of his pandemic panel, and said, “If there’s lawsuits there’s lawsuits.”
“I appreciate and respect people’s legitimate concern,” the governor said, but at the same time, directing his comments at the WVEA threat, said, “in a lot of these situations, there’s politics, politics, politics – and it stinks.”
The governor said his team is “putting in the licks” to make sure the information he delivers is accurate and the effort is transparent.
“I would probably highly encourage parents to think really, really hard about this information (on the teachers’ site),” he said, warning against rumor and speculation.
As he always does, the governor started his press briefing on the cornoavirus on Wednesday by listing the new number of people who had died from Covid-19.
The DHHR, in its morning report, confirmed the deaths of five more people, including a 56-year-old man from Fayette County, pushing the state total 350. Also added to the list were a 68-year-old man from Kanawha County, a 95-year-old man from Boone County, an 81-year-old woman from Putnam County and a 68-year-old man from Kanawha County.
Statewide, there were 156 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported Wednesday by the DHHR along with a daily positive test rate of 3.86 percent.
Across the nine-county region of southern West Virginia that constitutes The Register-Herald’s primary market, there were 14 new cases of Covid-19 reported, seven of which came from Nicholas County, which also reported a 3.56 percent positivity rate and a seven-day rolling average of 8.16 cases per 100,000 population.
There were no regional counties in the more restrictive orange or red categories on the state’s color coded map.