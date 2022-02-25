Friday’s report: Though no state officials came out and said as much at Friday’s pandemic press briefing, it may not be too long in the future when the state stops asking for and compiling Covid-19 statistics.
With the highly contagious disease in hasty retreat, according to stats provide by the Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), health leaders will be focused more on how their health care system is handling cases at the local level. And, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said later in the day, Americans will no longer be advised to wear masks in indoor public settings.
Dr. Clayton Marsh, the appointed expert on all things coronavirus in West Virginia, said the responsibility will fall to individuals.
“There’s going to be a transition from governmental direction of people to empowerment of people at individual levels to be able to manage their own health and their own protection,” Marsh said.
The briefing followed another day of Covid’s weakening presence in the state.
The positive test rate fell to 5.97 percent in the Friday report, the first time since Aug. 7 that it had fallen below 6.0 percent as it was climbing then at the front end of the fall surge propelled by the Delta variant.
The number of active cases in the state was up three to 3,339, but Covid hospitalizations were down to 557 from 584 in the Thursday report.
The number of patients being treated for the disease in an intensive care unit fell from 131 to 129, while the number of patients who were in a ventilator was down one to 174.
The DHHR counted 20 Covid-related deaths in the Friday report, down from 38 the previous day.
DHHR confirmed the deaths of an 83-year-old female from Putnam County, an 88-year-old male from Hampshire County, a 66-year-old female from Mingo County, an 82-year-old male from Logan County, a 70-year-old male from Wood County, a 92-year-old female from Mingo County, an 80-year-old male from Fayette County, a 73-year-old female from Kanawha County, a 75-year-old male from Jefferson County, an 84-year-old male from Wood County, a 70-year-old female from Berkeley County, a 64-year-old male from Wayne County, an 81-year-old female from Fayette County, a 78-year-old female from Lincoln County, a 63-year-old male from Braxton County, a 92-year-old male from Raleigh County, a 60-year-old male from Randolph County, a 79-year-old male from Raleigh County, an 87-year-old female from Wyoming County, and a 71-year-old female from Hampshire County.