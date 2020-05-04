Gov. Jim Justice announced Sunday that he issued an executive order to remove Jackson, Kanawha and Ohio counties from the list of COVID-19 community clusters or “hotspots” in West Virginia.
Four counties requested to remain on the hotspot list: Berkeley, Harrison, Jefferson and Monongalia.
A press release from the governor’s office said West Virginia Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh and State Health Officer Dr. Cathy Slemp are continuing to work with the local health departments in Cabell, Marion, Wayne, and Wood counties to determine whether or not to remove them from the hotspot list.
The governor’s order supports broad authority to the local health departments in the eight remaining hotspot counties and also limits groups to a maximum of five people; directs all businesses to require employees to work from home to the maximum extent possible; directs the National Guard to provide logistical support and services to assist county agencies; and directs West Virginia State Police to assist with enforcement of local county orders.
Later this week, the release stated, a new methodology will be released that will give the state additional flexibility to develop and implement more precise response plans that meet the needs of each county specifically, if a new hotspot were to develop.
All 55 West Virginia counties are still subject to all statewide restrictions, including the governor’s new Safer at Home order, which sent into effect Monday.