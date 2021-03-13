FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2021, file photo, people receive a COVID-19 vaccine at the Martin Luther King Senior Center in North Las Vegas. Nevada's top coronavirus official didn't guarantee the state can meet President Joe Biden's goal of offering a vaccination to every adult who wants a shot by May 1, but said it gives everyone something to work toward. COVID-19 Task Force chief Caleb Cage said everything depends on vaccine allocations. Seventeen new COVID-19 deaths were reported statewide Friday, March 12, 2021, bringing the pandemic total in Nevada to almost 5,100.