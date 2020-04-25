charleston – The demand for masks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted West Virginia’s Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation to pitch in and help in a major way.
Inmates at the Lakin Correctional Center, the state’s prison for women, and the Denmar Correctional Center have been making protective cloth face coverings – 32,200 and counting.
Both groups are part of DCR’s Correctional Industries program, which provides a variety of goods to government agencies. As that product line includes upholstered furniture, the inmates were already adept at working with fabrics and patterns, said program Deputy Director Betty Slack.
With material supplied by the W.Va. National Guard, the inmates are making face coverings for general use. The inmates so far have provided nearly 8,000 masks to the National Guard, for a statewide collaborative attempt at a sufficient stockpile for West Virginia. At Lakin alone, the inmates are completing at least 1,000 each day.
While not medical-grade, the masks provide the level of protection recommended by the CDC for public settings. Producing these face coverings helps reserve such heavier-duty masks as N95 respirators for healthcare workers and other medical first responders.