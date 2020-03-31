Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Rain and snow will become intermittent overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Rain and snow will become intermittent overnight. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.