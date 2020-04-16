LEWISBURG — Everyone is cautioning that America — indeed the world — will emerge from today’s health crisis into an era described as “the new normal.” But the blueprint for that uncertain new era has not yet been revealed.
A group of community leaders briefed the media Thursday at the Greenbrier Valley Visitors Center on what’s been done thus far to contain the novel coronavirus and what the brave new world to come may hold for Greenbrier County.
“The social distancing is working,” said Dr. Bridgett Morrison, the county’s health officer.
She pointed out that, while some models predicted West Virginia would have 500 deaths from COVID-19 (the disease caused by the virus), the state actually had seen 13 deaths by Thursday.
In Greenbrier County, six positive test results have been returned for COVID-19, Morrison said. Of those, two are for people who live outside the county. Of the remaining four confirmed positives, the infections of three were travel-related, she said.
But in the midst of the encouraging reports, Morrison said she believes the state has yet to peak in terms of positive cases and deaths. That peak may not arrive until mid-May, she cautioned, warning that residents should continue to follow CDC guidelines about social distancing, hand washing and wearing face masks in order to avoid a second surge in the pandemic.
•••
Mike Honaker, director of the county’s 911 Center and Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM), said the 911 Center’s staff has been answering general questions related to the coronavirus, as well as fielding emergency calls and quashing rumors.
“We spend a lot of time suppressing the hysteria and the panic,” he said, noting people are calling concerned about wild rumors such as the imposition of martial law and closing the state’s borders to outsiders.
A number of people call to “tell on” their neighbors for leaving their houses, he added.
On the HSEM side of the operation, Honaker said distribution of PPE (personal protective equipment) to health care workers and first responders is mission one.
HSEM also has quite a bit of work connected to the ongoing recovery from the flood of 2016, Honaker noted.
“We are still working diligently to recover from that flood,” he said. “We did not put that on hold. We did not hit the pause button on that.”
As proof of HSEM’s diligence, the Greenbrier County Commission on Tuesday opened bids for removal of asbestos from a number of houses damaged in the flood and slated for demolition. The structures are in Rainelle, Rupert and White Sulphur Springs. HSEM’s Paula Brown is in charge of collecting supportive data for the demolition applications.
As for the future, Honaker predicted that America will bounce back, better than before.
“We’re optimistic that this thing (the pandemic) is going to wind down,” he said.
•••
Greenbrier County Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) executive director Kara Dense said when the pandemic struck, her agency turned its attention from promoting tourism to more directly supporting local businesses such as restaurants and shops, many of which were forced to temporarily close.
“Our goal is to support our local businesses," Dense said. "They are truly hurting."
The Bureau’s website and social media have been devoted to encouraging support for local businesses, posting lists of restaurants that offer delivery, take-out or curbside services and directing consumers to shops’ websites.
“It’s time to keep those folks in business,” Dense said. “Don’t go to Amazon.”
She and her staff are also trying to keep in touch with their visitor database, sending out emails with information ranging from kids’ at-home activity sheets to The Greenbrier resort’s recipe for bread pudding.
Dense said that when the county’s businesses reopen, she expects things to be different. There may be new regulations for public gatherings or recommendations for continued social distancing, but she remains optimistic.
“Our area is poised to return and recover quicker than some destinations,” she said, pointing to the Greenbrier Valley’s outdoor recreational opportunities and distance from densely populated urban areas.
“People want to travel. People want to get away,” she said. “Travel is therapy.”
With visitors spending $230 million in Greenbrier County in 2018 (the last year for which figures are available), the tourism industry is a huge economic engine, Dense noted.
•••
Greenbrier Valley Airport director Brian Belcher, who has been on the job since the first of December, pointed out that the airport continues to be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The facility is home base for HealthNet flights, as well as accommodating private aircraft and commercial aviation.
Multiple improvement projects are underway at the airport at this moment, Belcher said. Contractors began work Monday on a $1.5 million FAA-funded taxiway lighting upgrade, and a $75,000 project to repaint runway markings is expected to conclude later this week.
Additionally, U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced Wednesday that Greenbrier Valley Airport will receive more than $1 million from the FAA through the CARES Act (Coronavirus Air, Relief and Economic Security Act).
The county’s airport authority will decide which immediate need will be met with that windfall, according to Belcher.
•••
Greenbrier County Commission President Lowell Rose, who was the briefing’s moderator, spoke on behalf of the Greenbrier Valley Economic Development Corporation (GVEDC), on which he also serves.
He said the agency is helping smaller shops in the region establish websites and post their merchandise online. Many shop owners weren’t aware they could continue to market their products, take orders online and even make deliveries while their brick and mortar stores were closed by order of the governor, Rose said.
In addition, GVEDC’s two development managers have prepared webinars to help local businesses navigate various relief programs. Those aids can be found at gvedc.com, Rose said.
The development managers are also working with the region’s larger businesses on future plans that will contribute to local economic stability.
Thursday’s coronavirus briefing was the second for the county, the first having been held at the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine on March 11.
