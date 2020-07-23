Convoy of Hope will partner with local churches to spread kindness to the residents of Beckley on Saturday, Aug. 15, at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, 200 Armory Drive. The drive-thru distribution will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
During the drive-thru event, Convoy of Hope and the Beckley community will distribute free groceries and more while supplies last. Identification is not required to attend the event. Everyone is welcome.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Convoy of Hope has distributed millions of meals to hundreds of hard-hit communities across the nation as part of its “Beyond 10 Million Meals” initiative. “This is a united act of compassion, where groups and businesses are more concerned about helping people than they are receiving credit or making an extra buck,” said Hal Donaldson, Convoy of Hope president. “We’re seeing compassion in action on a large scale.”
Learn more about the event and join the kindness revolution by contacting Pastor John Jordan at 304-575-2267 or pastor@outoftheboxchurch.org.