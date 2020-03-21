Convention and visitors bureaus note guidelines, ask for support

Together, five southern West Virginia Convention and Visitors Bureaus — Visit Southern West Virginia, Explore Summers County, New River Gorge Convention & Visitors Bureau, Visit Fayetteville and Mercer County Convention & Visitors Bureau — have released the following statement regarding COVID-19 and tourism.
“We are continuing to monitor the situation involving COVID-19 and tourism,” said Joshua Cline, the president of the Mercer County CVB. “We are following the West Virginia Tourism Office’s lead on travel advisories and making adjustments to support our vendors and partners. We are also asking that visitors follow travel information from the CDC, and postpone trips, instead of canceling indefinitely.”
The CVBs ask that all partners and vendors inform their local CVB about postponed and/or canceled events. Also, they seek to encourage all lodging, retail, outdoor venues, dining partners and others to follow all guidelines from the CDC regarding cleaning and sanitation.
“Our region will be following the direction of our state government as far as closures and precautions,” said Wendy Perrone, chairman of Visit Southern West Virginia. “More than anything we want to keep our residents and visitors safe. If you need to ‘get out of the house,’ remember, there are many opportunities in southern West Virginia to recreate away from crowds. Enjoy beautiful scenery, experience history and find personal inspiration on our country roads, trails and in our mountains.”
The CVBs recommend that local residents practice safe traveling habits throughout the region. Southern West Virginia is home to many who enjoy the outdoors and nature. They suggest a variety of activities such as hiking, mountain biking, ATV riding, walking, rafting, rock climbing and kayaking.
For small business owners in the tourism industry, the CVBs ask that local communities support them by purchasing gift cards to use later and select carry-out dining orders.
“We believe that the tourism industry will rally together after this public health threat has passed,” the press release stated.
For more information regarding travel advisories in West Virginia, visit www.wvtourism.com/travel-alert.