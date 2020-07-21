Contact tracing vital in county

Contact tracing for those with potential exposure to Covid-19 in Raleigh County is being performed by the health department nurse who is investigating a positive patient's case, Raleigh County Health Department Nursing Director Candy Hurd and Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver said Tuesday.
Hurd achknowledged the rise in Covid-19 cases over the past 10 days, but she said there was no spike in cases on Tuesday.
To date, there have been 10,145 lab results for Raleigh County. Its positive test rate is 1.06 percent, well below the state average of 2.16. The state’s daily positive test rate came in at 1.77 percent.
But as West Virginia’s positive daily Covid-19 test rate returned to a less than alarming rate, confirmed cases of the highly contagious disease continued to climb in Raleigh County on Tuesday.
The Department of Health and Human Resources Tuesday afternoon tally for Raleigh County reported three more cases, pushing its total to 108. That is 40 more cases than a week ago Friday – a 59 percent increase.
According to the DHHR online database, 82 of the county’s cases have been defined as “recovered” with three more considered “probable.” There have been no deaths to the disease in the county.
Hurd explained that for each Raleigh case, a nurse investigates the number of people that the infected patient may have exposed to the virus.
"It's simply just anyone that the individual has been around at the time they may have been infectious, which is typically 48 hours prior to the first symptom onset," Hurd explained.
She said red flags for tracing are those people who have been around the patient without a mask, within six feet for 10 to 15 minutes, sometimes less.
“We try to determine where they’ve been, who they’ve been with, (ask) are other cases popping up?” Hurd explained. “You keep digging until you find out anybody they’ve been around.”
Commission President Tolliver reported Tuesday that Health Department workers are responsible for tracing the contact and that the county has not hired contact investigators. No such request has ever been presented to Commission by the Health Department.
Tolliver said Health Department workers notified county officials of three cases in county offices during the week of July.
In once case, a Raleigh Voter Registration Office employee tested positive. Workers in that office, including Raleigh Deputy Clerk Cecilia Chapman, had helped to move furniture in close quarters. All seven workers in the office were quarantined and will return to work on Wednesday, July 22.
While in quarantine, Chapman tested positive. Her husband, Beckley Praise Church Pastor Paul Chapman, also tested positive.
The couple’s adult son and four members of their congregation have tested positive.
In addition, two family members of a congregant have tested positive.
Chapman works at the Raleigh Circuit Clerk’s Office at the Judicial Annex. He said he had worked for two days before developing symptoms and getting tested.
Raleigh Circuit Judge Andrew Dimlich and Tolliver closed the Judicial Annex on Monday.
It is scheduled to be cleaned this week, prior to reopening on July 27.
In a third case, Tolliver said, Health Department officials notified him that a woman who later tested positive for COVID-19 had had close contact with a worker in the Probate Office. Tolliver said the worker, who has not tested positive, was placed on quarantine.
He said that Health Department nurses will provide free Covid-19 tests to those who work in the Raleigh Courthouse and Judicial Annex on Wednesday, July 22. The tests will be performed on the Courthouse lawn from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
While some patients in Raleigh County have reported no symptoms or mild symptoms, others have reported severe symptoms. Pastor Chapman said he was grateful that he did not have to be hospitalized but described his own symptoms as five times more severe than the flu.
His wife and son experienced only congestion and cough, he said.
Of the 111 cases in the county, including three probable cases, it is nearly an even split by gender with 55 women and 56 men being identified as having been infected.
And while the county’s population is about 8 percent Black, according to 2019 estimates by the U.S. Census, 14.41 percent of the victims here have been Black.
In the week of July 13-19, Raleigh County registered 23 cases, according to the DHHR website, 34.78 percent of whom were in the 60-69 age group. The next highest age group affected was those aged 20-29 which had accounted for 21.74 percent of the total cases.
As the debate continues about whether schools are prepared to open, 17.4 percent of those infected with the virus between July 13-19 were under the age of 20.
Ron Cantley, executive director of Raleigh Community Action League, has asked the community to wear masks and social distance to push transmission rates down.
West Virginia Health Officer Dr. Ayne Amjad issued a statement on Friday that encourages West Virginians to wear masks but to be respectful of those who are unable or unwilling to wear a mask.
“It’s important to wear face coverings and follow social distancing now that we are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases in West Virginia,” Amjad said. “We encourage everyone to be diligent and find a way to be safe during this time and find it in their hearts to know that we are trying our best to navigate the situation, to the best of our abilities.
“The face coverings ordinance does not mean that we want to infringe on anyone’s rights as Americans, or rights to go to church,” she said. “We simply know, as health care providers, that covering our nose and mouth at this time does limit the spread of COVID-19 and until we can find a way to eliminate this disease, there are our best options.”