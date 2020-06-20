Confirmed case of Covid-19 are on the rise in West Virginia with the state’s seven-day trend line turning upward, according to data compiled by the New York Times and the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources.
On Saturday afternoon, the DHHR reported 2,500 cases in the state, 32 more than on Friday afternoon and 72 more than on Thursday afternoon.
WIth nearly 150,000 lab results in, the overalll positive test rate remains comparatively low at 1.78 percent, but has been moving in the wrong direction since an outbreak at a church in Ronceverte last weekend.
Greenbrier County’s number of confirmed cases, which stood at nine before the outbreak, is now at 48, according to the DHHR. Likewise, Raleigh County’s count has been inching up of late. It now stands at 29 compared to 22 one week ago.
Still, cases in southern West Virginia pale in comparison to those in other West Virginia counties, principally Berkeley County in the Eastern Panhandle, which is reporting 411 total cases as of Saturday afternoon.
The Associated Press is reporting coronavirus cases in West Virginia linked to travel to Myrtle Beach, S.C., continuing to rise as health officials push for people to follow safety precautions. Preston County health officials on Friday said they have now connected 16 cases to travel to the popular beach tourism spot. Across West Virginia, state officials said around 30 cases have emerged following trips to Myrtle Beach.
Gov. Jim Justice, in response to the travel-related outbreaks, has asked people to get tested for the virus and consider quarantining after returning to the state.
“If you opt to go to Myrtle Beach right now — or go anywhere from the standpoint of leaving our state — take the time to be tested. You may very well save a life and that life may be your own or somebody very, very close to your family,” he said during a news conference Friday.
According to the Times database, there have been 30,775 new cases in the U.S. over the past two weeks, an increase of 10 percent. It is the nation’s highest total since May 1, with cases rising in 19 states including West Virginia.
According to the Times, Southern officials in particular are speaking out with increasing alarm about the large number of cases turning up in young adults.
The Times is reporting that at least 100 cases were linked on Friday to employees and customers of bars in the Tigerland nightlife district near the Louisiana State University campus. In South Carolina, cases among people who are 21 to 30 have grown 413 percent since April 4. And in Mississippi, state officials said several cases had been tied to fraternity rush parties in Oxford, home to the University of Mississippi. More than 80 percent of new cases in Oxford involved people 18 to 24.