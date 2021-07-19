Confirmed cases of Covid-19 in West Virginia jumped by nearly 13 percent in the past week, climbing from 971 last Monday to 1,115 in Monday’s report by The Department of Health and Human Resources.
The daily positive test rate spiked to 3.51 percent on Sunday, according to the DHHR, the first time it had registered above 3 percent since June 6.
Other Covid statistics kept by the state – hospitalizations, intensive care unit patients and patients on ventilator breathing support – moved sideways over the weekend after chalking up small gains recently.
The Mountain State is not alone and is a bit of an outlier. Case numbers are climbing across most of the country – up 140 percent over the past four days, according to The New York Times database – as the Delta variant spreads among unvaccinated people.
In those states where vaccinations are low – typically in rural and poor states that voted Republican in 2020 – the transmission of the disease is high. According to The New York Times, Alabama’s and Tennessee’s rates of increase are 310 percent and 340 percent respectively. West Virginia was at 36 percent over the past two weeks.
Vaccinations across the country have hit a wall. Once administering upward of 3.3 million shots a day, U.S. health officials are now vaccinating about 550,000 people a day.
Concerns that the highly contagious coronavirus Delta variant could slow the global economic recovery were turning the financial markets red on Monday. With the S&P 500 falling as much as 2 percent by noon, the index was on pace to post its worst drop since mid-May.