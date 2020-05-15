Concord University’s Arts Collective, dubbed “Reflexes,” congratulated three students Wednesday for their efforts in the 2019 Halloween Contest.
Concord University Reflexes hosts a Halloween Writing and Art contest annually, supported by the Fine Arts and English Departments, and several students and staff at the university.
This year’s first-place winner is Allyson Boland for her poem “Tomb.” Boland’s poem captured the tension between wanting to bear children and the fear that doing so might endanger the child’s life while still in the womb.
The runner-up was announced as Bryce Painter for his artwork inspired by Henrik Ibsen’s play “Hedda Gabler.”
“Painter’s artwork entered the contest through his English professor, Dr. Anthony Patricia,” a Concord press release stated. “The piece allowed viewers to meditate over Hedda’s fateful choice during the play’s finale.”
Gillian Cochran is the second runner-up. Her painting was also based on “Hedda Gabler.”
Both works provide emotional heft, intellectual fodder, and technical skill, Concord officials stated.
— Jordan Hatfield