Concord University is making changes to its admissions requirements and counselors are gearing up for virtual face-to-face meetings to help students with required financial aid forms — all to make higher education more accessible to the region.
In response to the COVID-19 crisis that has forced closures and cancellations across the nation, Concord is altering its testing requirement for students applying for the Fall semester. If an applicant has a college prep GPA of 2.5, their ACT or SAT score will not be required for admissions.
If a student has taken either entrance exam, admissions officials ask they be submitted to help with class placement.
Beginning Friday, April 17, Concord financial aid staff will help students fill out their FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) form through scheduled Zoom sessions.
The form is used to determine eligibility for federal and state dollars designated to help students pay for college. The FAFSA is also required for several scholarships, including West Virginia’s PROMISE Scholarship.
“The FAFSA is incredibly important for all students,” Vice President of Admissions, William Allen said. “We want students to know they are not alone. We are here to help them with this, and any other questions they may have about applying to college.”
Friday will be the first of many FAFSA Fridays scheduled. Students can register for a session, take virtual tours of campus, contact admissions counselors, and access CU’s online application at www.concord.edu/admissions.
