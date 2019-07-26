At its most recent regularly scheduled meeting, Beckley Common Council passed a "Complete Streets" resolution, making Beckley the eighth city in the state to adopt the policy.
According to a press release from Active Southern West Virginia, the policy is based on similar policies from cities across the country and is aimed at improving safety and connectivity throughout the city.
"The policy requires the city to consider all means of transportation, including bicycle and pedestrian accommodations, when planning transportation improvements," the release said. "The policy is part of the City of Beckley’s greater efforts to increase recreational opportunities and healthy lifestyles for residents and visitors alike. The Complete Streets Policy is an important step in the city's pathway to becoming a more bicycle and pedestrian friendly community."
The policy will work in conjunction with the efforts of Active SWV and the Beckley Bicycle and Pedestrian Action Committee (Beckley BPAC), formed in June 2017.
Since June 2018, the Beckley BPAC has been under the leadership of Erin Reid, master of health promotions and volunteer director for Active SWV. Reid works closely on the committee with Active SWV Community Captain volunteers, Beckley city officials, and community members to continuously advocate for improvements, safety and policy.
"The City of Beckley is very proud and we appreciate our relationship with Active SWV," said Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold. "We will continue to support and improve projects to increase opportunities for recreation and active lifestyles for our citizens.”
The Beckley BPAC meets the second Wednesday of every month in the Beckley City Council Chambers at 2 p.m. All meetings are open to the public.
