To support local family caregivers of people with dementia, Raleigh County Commission on Aging is offering a workshop developed by the Rosalynn Carter Institute for Caregiving (RCI).
The Dealing with Dementia Workshop, a free four-hour workshop, provides tips and strategies for caregivers on best practices for caring for their loved ones and themselves. Caregivers who attend the four-hour workshop will receive a copy of the new Dealing with Dementia Guide.
The workshop is set for Tuesday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging.
Interested individuals must pre-register by contacting Terri Tilley at 304 255-1397 or terri_tilley@raleighseniors.org.
