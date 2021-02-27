COLUMN: Concerned about safety – and educating our children

The State Board of Education is charged with making decisions regarding the education of all students in our state and keeping them and school personnel safe. We understand all of the concerns related to going back to school. We also know teachers and school staff members are working hard and are concerned about safety measures as well. So are we.
At our meeting on Feb. 23, Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s coronavirus czar, presented data regarding the transmission of Covid-19 within the school system. In line with national data, West Virginia’s data indicates minimal transmissions within schools, especially among younger learners. According to Dr. Marsh, “Early in the pandemic we thought school transmission was closely tied to community transmission rates. We have since learned that is not correct. We are finding that when mitigations, such as mask wearing are followed, schools are among the safest places for our children.”
Knowing that all children in our state do not have the same access to technology and resources to adequately support effective virtual learning, the State Board of Education considered the following data and voted to return to in-person learning:
1. Schools are safe. We know the mitigation strategies work – we must continue to wear masks correctly, wash hands consistently or use a 60 percent alcohol-based hand sanitizer, contact trace in conjunction with local health departments, eliminate large group gatherings outside of the classroom, social distance and ensure school cleanliness.
2. The social-emotional health of students is still an issue. Without school, our students have suffered academically, socially, emotionally and some even physically. We know that referrals to Child Protective Services are down. We need our teachers and school staff engaged with our children.
3. Vaccine-status for school personnel has been prioritized. At the time of the meeting, more than 22,000 school personnel will soon have received both doses of the vaccine. This provides an extra layer of protection.
4. In recent weeks, the number of residents in the state who have been diagnosed with coronavirus has steadily declined. The number of counties that previously were in red have steadily been replaced by counties in green and yellow on the DHHR County Alert System Map.
5. As of February 23, 43 counties had already taken the local initiative to return to an instructional model that allowed for four or five days of in-person learning. The others were still utilizing the blended model. Full-time virtual is still an option for those students/parents who desire it. At this time, approximately 41,000 students statewide are receiving instruction on the full-time virtual model and will continue to do so throughout the remainder of the school term. As these students are at home receiving instruction, they are not counted in the numbers of students returning to in-person learning within the school setting.
6. Financially, each school district has received monies from the state and federal government to help with mitigation strategies as they see fit.
Based on the above information, the WVBE approved the following:
Pre-K through 8 – Beginning March 3, students will attend in-person instruction 5 full days per week regardless of the county’s color on the DHHR County Alert System Map. Counties do not have the option to implement full, countywide remote learning. The local Board of Education may work with local health officials and may close individual classrooms or schools when a specific health need is identified. Essential student support services including meals, student engagement, all special education services and support to at-risk students will continue. Option: Counties that utilize teachers to teach both in-person and full-time locally designed virtual programs may submit a waiver to the state superintendent to request the ability to conduct in-person instruction 4 days to allow time to support full-time virtual students.
Grades 9 through 12 – High school students will attend school in-person five days per week unless the county is red on the DHHR County Alert System Map. They will move to remote learning after the county turns red. County superintendents will determine if in-person instruction will resume the following Monday or sooner if the map allows. Essential student support services including meals, student engagement, all special education services and support to at-risk students will continue. The local board of education may work with local health officials and may close individual classrooms or schools when a specific health need is identified.
It is crucial for all of us to work together to increase academic proficiency and confidence in our students. We will continue to work with all stakeholders to ensure that this happens. We thank our superintendents, county level administrators, principals, teachers and other school personnel, parents and students for their hard work and perseverance during this very trying pandemic.
— Miller Hall is president of the State Board of Education.