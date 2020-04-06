A patient of Eastbrook Center, a skilled nursing facility in Charleston, tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Sunday. The individual was transferred to a local hospital and the family has been notified. Precautions are in place to best safeguard fellow patients and employees.
Charleston Area Medical Center (CAMC) agreed to administer COVID-19 tests to all patients and employees at Eastbrook Center beginning Monday, April 6.
Limited visitation protocols have been in place within each of the 17 skilled nursing facilites supported by Stonerise Healthcare across West Virginia since March 13. Limited visitor access means no individual, regardless of reason, is allowed to enter a facility, except under specific circumstances.
Other nursing homes run by Stonerise Healthcare in the state include:
• Harper Mills, a 201-bed center in Beckley
• Glenwood Park, a 67-bed center in Princeton
• Meadow Garden, a 60-bed center in Rainelle
• The Brier, a 90-bed center in Ronceverte
• Springfield, a 60-bed center in Lindside
– The Register-Herald