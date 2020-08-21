Three people from southern West Virginia have become the latest victims of Covid-19, one in Fayette County and two in Mercer County.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed Friday morning the deaths of a 35-year-old woman from Fayette County, an 85-year-old woman from Mercer County, an 81-year-old man from Mercer County, and an 87-year-old Woman from Kanawha County.
The deaths push the state’s total to 170 and Mercer’s County’s toll to 20.
Health officials had not confirmed Friday morning if the two new deaths in Mercer County are associated with the Princeton Health Care Center, a Covid-19 outbreak site. Eighteen prior deaths came from that facility.
The state’s count of confirmed cases is catching up in Monroe County where the county health department had confirmed on Thursday 45 total cases spurred by a recent surge at a nursing hoe in Lineside. On Friday, the DHHR had Monroe listed with 31 cases.
The county health department said that as of Thursday afternoon, there were 27 positive tests among residents at the 60-bed facility, 18 with staff, and three hospitalizations.
Three cases were reported Tuesday, with three more Wednesday and 39 new cases added Thursday. On Tuesday, all residents and staff were tested and the results of those tests are now being received.
Logan County continued having trouble controlling transmission of the disease with seven more cases, upping its total to 425.
Mercer and Raleigh counties, home to spikes of their own over the past month, added eight and five cases respectively.
Monogalia County, home to West Virginia University where students are gathering for the resumption of classes, added 16 cases in Friday’s report.
McDowell County added two cases, and Greenbrier and Summers counties each added one case.
Statewide, the positive test rate fell back below 2 percent to 1.98 percent with 84 new cases.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (33), Berkeley (757), Boone (127), Braxton (9), Brooke (83), Cabell (487), Calhoun (8), Clay (19), Doddridge (6), Fayette (183), Gilmer (18), Grant (131), Greenbrier (96), Hampshire (91), Hancock (116), Hardy (63), Harrison (250), Jackson (182), Jefferson (315), Kanawha (1,178), Lewis (32), Lincoln (115), Logan (425), Marion (206), Marshall (134), Mason (81), McDowell (65), Mercer (264), Mineral (129), Mingo (208), Monongalia (1,030), Monroe (31), Morgan (37), Nicholas (40), Ohio (284), Pendleton (47), Pleasants (14), Pocahontas (42), Preston (133), Putnam (237), Raleigh (319), Randolph (218), Ritchie (3), Roane (23), Summers (18), Taylor (88), Tucker (11), Tyler (15), Upshur (41), Wayne (224), Webster (7), Wetzel (45), Wirt (7), Wood (289), Wyoming (52).
— The Register-Herald