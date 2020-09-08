BLUEFIELD – Mercer County's classrooms remained empty Tuesday as teachers and their students prepared for the world of remote learning and virtual learning so they can resume the business of education during a worldwide pandemic.
Mercer County's COVID-19 code was orange last Saturday, setting the ways schools can reopen to students. Under the state guidelines, schools in county's listed under code orange will have only remote learning. Elementary students with last names beginning with the letters A to D were stopping at their schools Tuesday to pick up their laptop computers and other devices.
About 100 percent of the students whose families have chosen virtual learning – meaning they will be attending school by internet only – had already received their devices, Principal Angela Damon of Bluefield Intermediate School said. Teachers had planned to start welcoming their students back.
"We were looking forward to seeing our kiddos for the first time since March," Damon said.
Damon said the device distribution was "very smooth" Tuesday because teachers had time to prepare for it.
Devices for students who will be doing face-to-face learning in their classrooms as well as at home were distributed to the ones whose surnames started with A through D. Students with surnames starting with E through K will receive their internet devices today, said data and information specialist Amy Harrison of Mercer County Schools. Students with last names beginning L through Q will get their devices Thursday, followed by students with last names beginning R through Z on Friday.
"They came through at separate times so we could keep the numbers of people in the school buildings fairly low," Harrison said. "And they were able to pick up their tablets, any textbooks they needed and any other materials. We took this week to get them their devices and so the majority of them can get started on some school work."
Students will not return to class next week if Mercer County is still code orange next Saturday, she stated.
"No, we will not start in person if we are orange. The way the governor's guidelines read, we can only start in person school if we're yellow or green," Harrison said.
In Tazewell County, Superintendent Christopher B. Stacy said that the 2020-2021 school year was going well so far.
"The past three weeks have been a busy time for all of our faculty, staff, students and the community members," he said in a statement to parents. "While there have been a few bumps in the road, overall this has been a tremendously successful start of our school year. The way that everyone has embraced our new mitigation models, and our new hours of operation, has been nothing short of amazing. The reason for this great start is that everyone has done their part."