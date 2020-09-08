At Beckley-Stratton Middle School in Beckley on Tuesday, the school bus line moved smoothly. Buses pulled to the school, and students — with masks on their faces — disembarked. Parents said good-bye to students in the “drop-off line”.
At nearby Woodrow Wilson High School, teachers and and a police officer directed traffic to the back of the school, where students in face masks left cars to enter. With gestures, educators indicated when each student should exit the car. They got out of their cars — most single students and some in pairs or groups — and walked, six feet apart, into the school.
Raleigh County students with the surnames A through K started back on Tuesday, as teachers and and school administrators navigated an unprecedented return to school during the global Covid pandemic.
Raleigh Schools Superintendent David Price reported that, in the months since school was abruptly closed due to health concerns in March, county school officials had carefully developed a “blended” approach — two days face-to-face in a classroom and three days at home, with class sizes divided roughly by half — in accordance with federal and West Virginia Board of Education guidelines. District officials and teachers worked against a “moving target,” as guidelines from the state changed regularly in late spring.
Around 3,400, or about 28 percent, of the approximately 12,000 Raleigh students have opted for distance learning through the state Department of Education.
By 11 a.m., Beckley-Stratton principal Johan Smith had declared the peculiar first day of school a “success,” noting that the re-opening of schools was a coordinated and intricate effort.
“Administration across Raleigh County, that starts with the superintendent to assistant superintendents, to the principals, to the leadership team, this is what made today happen,” said Smith. “Everybody has gotten into this thing to make today’s opening a success — as much as you can say it’s a ‘success,’ during a pandemic.”
Prior to Tuesday, the Beckley-Stratton team had sent Facebook and Instagram messages to parents, along with old-fashioned telephone calls, to coach them on “drop off” of students at school.
“We did a virtual (demonstration) for our sixth-grade students and incoming students on our Facebook and Instagram,” he said. “We did a step-by-step walk-through of how it would be.
“We’ve been in correspondence with parents throughout this whole thing,” he added. “It made the process of transition a little bit smoother.”
Students, teachers and staff were happy to be back at the school, Smith reported.
“Our kids are excited to be here today,” he said, adding that teachers and the community were also excited.
He reported that buses were on time, even though drivers had to sanitize their buses between each “run.”
“They’re having to pull extra duty work,” he noted. “After they get past us and take the kids to Woodrow Wilson (High School), they have to do cleaning on the bus before they do elementary runs.
“They’re trying to stay on schedule as much as they possibly can, under the circumstances, and they were here, at their regular, allotted time.”
The American Academy of Pediatrics cites a need for socialization among children as being one critical factor in the decision to open up schools.
The students’ first period class was dedicated to teaching them how to keep one another safe from the coronavirus — no physical contact, no standing close together and no sitting together during class or at lunch.
Inside Beckley Stratton, signs remind students to stand six feet apart, said Smith. Markers — in the friendly form of the Bulldog mascot “paws” — are visual reminders to students of where they should stand as they headed to the cafeteria to pick up a “grab and go” breakfast or stood on line.
The cafeteria is marked for social distancing. At lunch, students sat six feet apart as they ate.
After eating, they placed their masks back on their faces.
Despite the distancing, Smith said, students managed to connect.
“They’re still able to socialize during that time,” he explained. “They’re talking.
“They’re able to do that, regardless of what’s going on,” he added. “You could hear the students talking, and everybody has their mask on, and they have their mask on above their nose also, which is something we reiterated to staff and all students.
“They’re doing a great job with the social distancing and the communication,” Smith continued. “Sometimes, it can be muffled, but these students, they’re talking louder.
“They’re going by everything that has been provided by their parents and by us.”
By 11:30 a.m., none of the Beckley-Stratton students had reported an illness, and none were sent home from school for suspected symptoms, he said.
For Hollywood Elementary School principal Tamber Hodges, Tuesday was not just a return to school. It was a long-awaited welcoming of community.
“I was talking to someone this morning,” she said. “We said most educators, and especially administrators, yesterday and last night, we were all nervous.”
They had feared on Saturday, when a higher number of confirmed Covid cases had led the color-coded re-opening guidelines to turn to yellow, that school would be postponed.
By Tuesday morning, Hodges and other teachers were once again standing in the “drop-off” line, waving to parents who were bringing their children.
“We were texting back and forth this morning, saying, ‘Hey, it’s going to be a great day,’” she said. “We’ve honestly waited six months for today.
“We wanted to get back here so bad.”
Parents at Hollywood bring their pets to “drop off” and “pick up” students. As kids exited the cars, tails wagged and dog noses were pressed against glass in at least two vehicles.
One parent had to let her dog, Stella, out of the car to see Hodges. After six months, the reunion was ecstatic.
“All of the parents bring the dogs through for us to see,” Hodges explained. “That’s normal, for us.
“I think the parents were just as happy to see us, as the kids were,” she added.
Hodges said the sense of community at Hollywood has led to a smoother transition for the young students who must wear masks and keep six feet apart from each other.
“Here at Hollywood our students pretty much follow whatever the expectations are, and if they know that’s what we expect them to do, that’s what they do,” she said. “When I was working parent drop-off, as parents pulled up, (the students) had their masks on, ready to get out of the car.
“Our parents have been 100 percent helpful in making sure they’ve known what the expectation was.”
She said the first day focused on ensuring that students and parents know the new guidelines and that students had log-in information for their technology, including iPads that the school had distributed in August.
“That way, when this group leaves us tomorrow, they’ll have everything they need, and parents won’t have any questions,” said Hodges.
Like Smith, Hodges said the first day back in the 2020-2021 school year was a smooth transition.
“It’s worked out,” she said. “It’s been a pretty good day.”
There were 393 confirmed cases of Covid in Raleigh on Tuesday morning.
Students who started school on Tuesday will attend again on Wednesday. On Thursday and Friday, students with surnames starting with L through Z will attend.
From Sept. 14 through the week of Oct. 5, students A-K will attend Monday and Tuesday, while students L-Z will attend Wednesday and Thursday.
The schedule will be re-assessed after the week of Oct. 5, said Price, and Price will announce the next phase of the return to school.