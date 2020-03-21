Police officers are developing safety protocol for patrol, interviews and evidence collection, as COVID-19 hangs over southern West Virginia, but local agency representatives said Thursday that the region will not see a lack of patrol or response.
Beckley Police Department Chief Lonnie Christian and Lt. M.A. McCray of Raleigh County Sheriff's Office reported Thursday that their agencies will be keeping a 6-foot distance, recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), between themselves and civilians, if possible, but that they will still be on patrol and continuing with police work, as usual.
"As expected, strong precautions are being put in place," Chief Christian said Thursday. "Although we may update our response tactics to ensure the safety of our employees and the public, I assure the public that we will continue to be out in full force."
Christian said that Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold has worked with Raleigh County 911 Center to develop a coordinated response with leaders of agencies throughout the county.
He reminded the public that first responders face threats every day. They will work under the threat of COVID-19, caused by a highly contagious coronavirus. Infection may lead to a serious or fatal respiratory illness.
"Although a pandemic of this type is a new experience for all of us, this is what we do," said Christian. "We respond to emergency situations, and we handle crisis.
"We will continue to be there to support community needs, despite the dangerous situations," he added. "In a time of crisis, these circumstances highlight what we all do well: We serve others and protect our communities."
Christian and McCray reported that officers will be taking measures that include wearing disposable medical gloves during personal interactions and using disinfectant after any interaction.
They will also be avoiding and reducing personal contact. When officers are dispatched to a house or business, they will ask civilians to step outside of their houses to speak with police.
City officers and deputies will take more reports over the telephone and will contact the public using the telephone whenever possible.
"We may avoid touching personal items, when not necessary, and use alternate methods of collecting info, such as taking photos of IDs or vehicle information," said Christian.
Officers of both agencies have personal protective equipment to wear, if needed.
Emergency calls will get an immediate, usual response.
"We're going to respond to all emergency calls," McCray added. "We have a duty to do that.
"We're not going to let people be reckless, to do things that's endangering other people," he warned.
Dangerous driving on local roads will not be tolerated, COVID-19 or not.
"We're not going to ignore traffic violations, by any means," McCray warned.