The Greater Greenbrier COVID-19 Task Force reported Monday that 25 pastors and church leaders met late last week via telephone to discuss ways to reopen houses of worship while ensuring those spaces are safe.
Topics included cleaning, masks, singing, congregating and contact points, such as collection plates and hymnals.
“Generally, the consensus of the group was to start small so we can learn along the way,” state Sen. Stephen Baldwin wrote on behalf of the task force.
“Most everyone planned to wait for at least a few weeks before beginning to reopen,” added Baldwin, who is also the pastor of Ronceverte Presbyterian Church.
The “safe sanctuaries” subgroup also plans to check in with food pantries in order to coordinate feeding services across the county. Greenbrier County Commissioner Tammy Tincher and Jennifer Mason, founder of the Feeding Seniors initiative, are also helping to coordinate those efforts.
Although it is no longer delivering hot meals prepared by local restaurants, the Feeding Seniors program continues to facilitate delivery of groceries to the county’s older residents. Seniors or their designees need to call Cornerstone IGA on Wednesdays between 9 and 11 a.m. to place an order and provide payment using a credit/debit card or SNAP card. Deliveries are made on Thursdays.
Feeding Seniors is also purchasing excess crops from local farmers and delivering the fresh produce to the county’s food pantries for distribution to their clientele.
The task force additionally reported that The Hub is continuing its hot dinner program, which is free for students and $5 per meal for adults. Follow The Hub on Facebook to find out the day’s special.
The multidisciplinary COVID-19 Task Force meets on Mondays and Thursdays.
