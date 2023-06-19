Choosing the right care for an aging parent can be a challenging and emotional process. There are many factors to consider, including the level of care needed, the location and accessibility of facilities, and the financial cost.
While this may feel overwhelming, finding the right care can also have positive benefits for your parent and the rest of your family. A high-quality facility can provide the necessary medical and physical support they need to maintain their health and well-being while also offering a safe and engaging social environment. Additionally, it can alleviate the burden of caregiving on you and your family.
By taking the time to evaluate your options, you can find the right care for your parent and provide peace of mind for both you and your mom or dad.
When a parent needs care beyond what you can provide
Making the right choice when choosing care for a loved one requires careful research, consultation with health care professionals and family members, and a thorough understanding of the options available.
Remember to involve your parent in the decision-making process and consider their personal preferences, including proximity to family, cultural and dietary needs, and access to social activities, to ensure they are comfortable and content in their new environment.
You’ll first need to evaluate your parent’s level of independence and determine what type of care is necessary, whether it be independent or assisted living or a long-term care facility. Consider what your parent can do on their own and what daily living activities they need assistance with.
What is an independent
living facility?
Independent living facilities, sometimes known as retirement communities, are a great option if your parent is looking to maintain their active lifestyle without being weighed down by home maintenance or household chores.
These facilities typically offer different housing options, like cottages or apartments, and include amenities like dining facilities, housekeeping, transportation and social activities. While these facilities do not provide medical care or assistance with daily activities, they may offer access to home healthcare services if needed. Independent living is ideal for seniors who want to downsize their living space and enjoy a more active social life and comforting amenities without the responsibility of home maintenance.
What is an
assisted living facility?
Remember that your parent’s needs are unique. For some, a skilled nursing center would provide more health care than necessary. On the other hand, living on their own may be too difficult. Assisted living may be a good compromise.
Assisted living facilities typically offer private or semi-private apartments, along with communal spaces for dining and social activities. Residents also receive assistance with tasks like bathing, dressing, medication management and housekeeping, as well as 24-hour supervision and emergency care. Many facilities also provide additional services, like transportation and wellness programs.
It may be beneficial to consider an assisted living facility with easy access to nursing centers, like some of the assisted living facilities offered by CommuniCare. This type of setup enables residents to easily access therapy programs if needs arise. As your parent’s needs change, these centers represent a natural transition within a familiar environment.
What is a long-term
care facility?
At some point, 24-hour long-term care may become necessary for your parent. This type of care can be provided in a variety of settings, including in-home or in a skilled nursing facility, and usually specialize in helping patients with medical conditions like Alzheimer’s disease, dementia, wound care, palliative care and more.
Long-term care provides a variety of services, including:
- Private and semi-private rooms
- Life enrichment activities
- Social services
- Consulting psychologists and psychiatrists
- Podiatry, dental and vision care services
- Licensed dietitian and dining services
- Laundry services
Many CommuniCare locations also provide additional types of long-term care, including respite and hospice care. Respite care is meant to give caregivers time off, so they can resume feeling refreshed and rested. Hospice care is designed to help patients and families address end-of-life questions while providing the medical, psychological and spiritual support necessary to progress through an emotionally trying time full of difficult decisions.
How to judge if a skilled
nursing facility is right for you:
- Cost and payment options
Skilled nursing in elder care: a caregiver has breakfast with a smiling, elderly woman.
Affordability is a significant concern when researching skilled nursing facilities. The cost of a facility can depend on location, the level of care needed and the amenities provided. In many cases, the cost of care can be a significant burden for families, and it is essential to consider the affordability of potential facilities before making your decision.
A company built on family values, CommuniCare prides itself on leading with the heart when it comes to working with the residents and their families. CommuniCare health centers are Medicare and Medicaid certified, accept most major insurance and offer private pay options. Representatives at each center are available to help you navigate these financial decisions and evaluate the best options for your loved one.
- Skilled nursing staff
and available treatment
With each resident’s specific needs in mind, skilled nursing facilities develop a plan of therapy, including physical, occupational and speech therapy, and recovery designed to help heal and manage complex medical conditions. The experienced team of health professionals coordinates with your doctor while focusing on you as an individual.
Whether the goal is to return home as soon as possible or receive treatment during a long-term stay, CommuniCare’s skilled nursing facilities specialize in these services. These centers use many different techniques, tools and state-of-the-art equipment to treat a variety of complex medical conditions.
- Location
Besides cost and services, location can be another principal driver in choosing the right facility for your parent. Location can affect accessibility for family and friends, medical care and the quality of life of a resident.
Regular visits can have a positive impact on the well-being of a resident. Additionally, location can affect the availability of medical care, including specialized care for specific conditions. Furthermore, location can impact the resident’s environment. While urban areas may experience more cultural and social activities, rural settings may provide a more peaceful and serene environment.
CommuniCare has more than 140 locations in seven states, and over 40 are in West Virginia alone.
- Amenities
Skilled nursing facilities strive to provide a safe and comfortable environment that supports the physical, emotional and social well-being of residents. While amenities can vary by facility, you can expect nearly all to have the following:
- 24-hour medical care
- Rehabilitation services
- Nutritional services
- Social and recreational services
- Personal care services
- Housekeeping and laundry services
- Spiritual and religious services
Social and recreational services are essential to any elder care environment. Don’t hesitate to ask about facility outings and what the activities schedule looks like.
Moving forward with elder care
Choosing the right care for your parent might seem like a daunting task. However, there are people and resources in place to help you every step of the way.
CommuniCare representatives will be happy to help you walk through the process, from choosing the right type of care to finding the right facility and exploring payment options. You can visit communicarehealth.com to learn more.
