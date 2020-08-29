FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2020, file photo, nurse practitioner Debbi Hinderliter, left, collects a sample from a woman at a coronavirus testing site near the nation's busiest pedestrian border crossing in San Diego. The credibility of two top public health agencies is on the line after controversial decisions that outside experts say suggest political pressure from the Trump administration. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention triggered a backlash from the medical community by rewriting its guidelines to recommend less testing.