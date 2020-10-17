When Sheila Nelson entered nursing school at West Virginia Institute of Technology in Montgomery in the 1990s, she was the mother of two children.
Nursing was a natural profession for Nelson, who grew up in Oak Hill in Fayette County, said Christina Acord, 38, Nelson's daughter.
"She loves helping people," Acord said on Tuesday. "She always has.
"She would light up a room when she came in, just with a smile. She loved to make people laugh and to feel better.
"That's why she made such a good nurse."
Nelson, 59, and her boyfriend, Floyd White, 68, died of Covid-19 complications earlier this month. Nelson died on Oct. 5 at St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington, within three weeks of being exposed to the virus. She is one of the first West Virginia nurses known to have died of Covid-19.
She was working at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital, a state-operated psychiatric facility, when she contracted the disease, Acord reported. On Wednesday, just 10 days after Nelson's death, West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Communications Director Allison Adler verified an outbreak at the facility among staff and patients, with 59 reported cases on Wednesday.
Gov. Jim Justice said many had contacted him to express concern about the hospital. He dispatched state health officer Dr. Ayne Amjad, DHHR Secretary Bill Crouch and state National Guard Adjutant General Maj. Gen. James Hoyer to personally visit the hospital.
A day prior to Adler's announcement, Acord had criticized the protocol at the psychiatric facility and told The Register-Herald that her mom's colleagues were being placed at risk.
Although Adler said that contact tracing had shown no definitive source of the virus at the hospital, Acord said on Tuesday that her mom had been exposed by another nurse who had recently left the state for a beach trip. Acord had also reported that nurses who worked on the floor with Covid patients were working on other floors in the hospital, which exposed staff and patients to the virus.
Adler reported Wednesday that nurses were wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) and that they were tested. She said procedures at the hospital were in accordance with national and state guidelines.
Acord was about 7 years old when her mom first entered school to become a licensed practical nurse (LPN). Her brother was three years older.
"We had a tough childhood," said Acord. "She was my hero.
"She was 18 with my brother (being born) and 21 with me."
Nelson worked for around 15 years on the psychiatric ward at Raleigh General Hospital, according to Acord. After the ward closed, she went to work at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman, where she had worked for about 10 years at the time of her death, Acord said.
Nelson also met a special man — White.
"He was very loud and liked to joke," Acord described White. "And (he) loved my kids, loved Mom."
Nelson and White eventually started to share a home in Huntington while Nelson worked at the psychiatric facility, said Acord.
Nelson had suffered a devastating blow in 2016 when her son died.
"She had a really rough time, but she had come through and still wanted to serve her patients and co-workers," said Acord.
Nelson was a supervisor at the state hospital when Covid began to claim the lives of hundreds of thousands of Americans. As a health care worker, she willingly placed herself on the front line to help her fellow West Virginians.
"She had a huge heart and wanted to help anybody, any way she could," Acord said. "And even in this situation, she knew her life could be at stake, but she still wanted to take care of her patients and her co-workers.
"They were 'family.'"
Acord said she had told Nelson that she worried for her health during the pandemic.
"I tried to talk to her," said Acord. "But I got it honest.
"She's very strong-willed. I'm sure she was concerned, but she didn't let it stop her," Acord noted. "She still went to work, wore her mask."
Acord said Nelson took every precaution to protect herself from the virus.
"I'm cleaning out her house, and she had so many masks and gloves and things she wore to protect herself," she noted.
Acord said another nurse had told Nelson that she needed days off from work because her son was ill. Nelson granted the request, according to Acord, but the nurse had actually visited a beach, where, Acord said, she was exposed to Covid.
Although a DHHR spokeswoman said Wednesday that there is no official consensus on how the virus was introduced at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman, Acord believes her mother and a few other nurses contracted the virus through their interactions with the infected nurse.
Acord had a surgery and was recovering when she found out three weeks ago that her mother was ill in Huntington.
"She told me that weekend she was sick, and she wasn't going to come in (for Acord's surgery)," Acord said. "It was a couple days later she had went to get a test, and it came back positive."
Acord said that when she called her mother on the telephone, she knew her mother was very ill.
"She had got down to where I couldn't hardly get her to talk on the phone," she said, crying. "She couldn't hardly breathe."
She said White also had a Covid test and had similar symptoms but that, because both Nelson and White were very sick, she was unable to get an answer as to whether White's test results had also been positive. She believes that White also died of Covid, however.
"They didn't eat, a week straight," said Acord. "Their oxygen was so bad.
"A friend got an ambulance to come and take them."
The following Monday, Sept. 28, Acord said her mother was admitted to St. Mary's Hospital in Huntington. She said Nelson's oxygen level was 36 and that medical staff immediately placed her on a ventilator when she arrived at the emergency department.
"She was blue," Acord reported, becoming very emotional.
The disease progressed so rapidly that Acord did not get to hear her mother speak again.
"By the time I got a nurse to call me back and tell me what was going on, they'd already put her on the ventilator," said Acord. "I didn't get to actually talk with her again."
While Nelson was in a coma-like state, the nurses took messages between mom and daughter.
"They say sometimes they will remember things when they wake up, so they would give her messages and talk to her for me, and let me talk to her," said Acord. "(They) let me do a video.
"Unfortunately, I seen how she looked, but she also got to hear my voice."
On Oct. 5, Nelson succumbed to the disease. Along with J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital nurse Jeannette Williams Parker, Nelson was among the first nurses in the state known to have lost their lives to the disease.
Without identifying Nelson, the secretary of the West Virginia DHHR, Bill Crouch, called her "one of our own" and said on Oct. 8 that Nelson's death was a loss for the facility.
“This employee worked at Mildred Mitchell-Bateman Hospital for over 10 years,” Crouch said. “She received many accolades for the outstanding work she did at Bateman.”
Acord at first did not want publicity regarding Nelson's death. She said that she wanted her mother — a hero who was full of compassion — to be remembered for "who she was, not what killed her."
Eventually, Nelson's own trait of compassion — passed down to her daughter — would persuade Acord to speak publicly about her mother's death.
"Our concern is for other people," explained Acord. "We like to know everyone is happy and safe."
The desire to protect Nelson's work "family" led Acord to speak about her mother's death.
Acord said she learned from other Mildred Mitchell-Bateman nurses that protocol at the hospital was contributing to nurses contracting the disease, she said.
One day before Crouch and Adler announced the outbreak at the state hospital, Acord spoke with The Register-Herald to report that hospital protocol needed to be investigated.
She said Nelson would want "better handling of the policies and co-workers."
"They're supposed to be taking care of people," said Acord. "They can't do that if it spreads through them, and there's no one to take care of the patients.
"What are they going to do when all the nurses are sick?
"She would want their safety."
Acord asked that the public remember her mother for who she was.
"Mom was my hero," she said. "She was not only my mother but also my friend.
"She had a heart of gold, and her pleasure in life was doing things for others.
"I will never forget her beautiful smile, the sound of her laughing, and the look on her face when she would see my children.
"They were the light of her life."