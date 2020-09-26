Change in metrics turns most of W.Va. green

Earlier this week, Gov. Jim Justice was nearly pounding the table at a press briefing, pitching a solution to get children back to school amid a pandemic. He was calling for more Covid-19 testing to identify where the virus was spreading, to isolate carriers and to slow the spread of the highly infectious disease.
He even submitted to a test – live – himself.
But the governor was also working with his top medical advisors on the pandemic panel to redefine the state’s Covid metric map that shows – in autumn shades of green, yellow, gold, orange and red – where transmission of the disease is least and most rampant, and what school districts could go back to in-person classes and to athletic competitions.
No longer would counties be colored solely by a seven-day rolling average of confirmed cases per 100,000 population. Now, if the numbers were not in their favor, schools could turn to the more forgiving of two metrics – the map or a daily positivity percentage rate – the number of positive tests as a percentage of the number of tests administered.
The result? The governor got what he wanted.
On Saturday, the state map on the Department of Education website sparkled as green as Ireland with two counties colored orange, nine others in yellow and four more – all in southern West Virginia – bathing in gold. Forty counties were green.
Fayette County, which one week ago had been sidelined while being buried in the most restrictive red color category, came up yellow on Saturday where in-person school and sports are allowed.
Monongalia County, which had registered a rolling average of cases above 40 just three weeks ago, was now sporting a green jacket. Its classrooms will open on Monday, the same day that students at West Virginia University will head back to the in-person classes after being sent into timeout when celebrations across campus contributed to the Covid-19 spike across the county.
Testing has yet to expand
Regardless of the governor’s stated goal of 7,000 to 10,000 tests per day, only in the past two days has the state shown elevated numbers of testing – 6,428 on Thursday and 6,947 on Friday. As a consequence, the state also confirmed comparatively high numbers of Covid cases – 219 on Thursday, 212 on Friday.
Over the past seven days, the Department of Health and Human Resources has reported a daily average of 4,737 lab results – not all that different from the daily average of 4,690 lab results received the week prior.
By comparison, over the course of the past two weeks in August, the DHHR received an average of 4,676 tests per day, with a record high of 7,915 on Aug. 19 and a low of 2,447 on Aug. 31.
At the same time, the state’s positive test rate has risen this week, albeit marginally, from 2.69 percent on Friday, Sept. 18, to 2.74 percent this past Friday, Sept. 25.
And, yet, more green and a handful of golds, with less orange and no red saturating the landscape.
Wyoming County moved from gold to yellow by virtue of the percent positivity rating – which came in at less than 3 percent over a 14-day average. Its rolling average of 12.61 cases per 100,000 population would have placed it squarely in gold territory.
The positivity rate also helped Fayette County move from orange to gold – thereby opening its school doors come Monday. Its seven-day rolling average of 14.82 cases, nearly in the orange range (15.0 - 24.9), was rendered immaterial since its positivity rate came in at 3.25 percent, safely in yellow range of that metric, 3.0-3.9.
Conversely, Summers County, despite an orange positivity rate of 5.58 percent, benefited from its rolling average of 13.63, keeping it colored gold and its school doors open.
Not distracted by the noise
Despite the changing colors and metrics, Dr. Ayne Amjad, the state health officer and head of the Bureau of Public Health, is keeping her message simple and her focus trained on the value and importance of testing and following safety guidelines.
Despite the political distractions and noise at the national level, despite what she calls a sensitive debate over the wearing of masks, and despite reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention where politics has rewritten science, the Beckley native told The Register-Herald this week that testing is important to keep those who are sick away from those who are not.
And that, she said, is one way to stop the transmission of the disease.
“Forty percent of our Covid diagnoses were of patients who were asymptomatic,” she said. And that, she said, is why the state wants to increase testing in red and orange counties, to know who is carrying the virus and to have them isolate to prevent others from being affected.
Part of the solution, too, is a community remaining vigilant about wearing a mask.
She knows that “people are tired of hearing about it,” Amjad said, citing “virus fatigue” among the general population.
“But we have to continue with our safety measures that we know, which are the masks and the social distancing.
“I think people are tired of hearing that, but that’s the safest that we know right now. This virus is spread through coughing, sneezing and contact,” she said.
“It’s hard to keep children safe with so many parents running around without doing the things that they are supposed to do,” Amjad said. “And they are the ones who really have to keep themselves safe.
“We have to bear down and do the stuff that we know is true.”
Amjad also made clear that the virus is not going away.
“It is here to stay as a chronic disease and that’s not going to change,” she said. “So whether or not there is a vaccine, we’ll have to figure out how to maneuver and testing is a part of that.”