Charleston – As testing continues to increase, and as West Virginians spread COVID-19 to other West Virginians, confirmed cases in the state continued to dramatically rise Wednesday.
At least 20 cases are connected to one nursing home, and three are related to a Kanawha County courts facility.
“We’re going to see cases everywhere,” said West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Cabinet Secretary Bill Crouch.
Initial cases were thought to contracted through out-of-state travel.
During a virtual news conference Wednesday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced he was recommending to the state tax commissioner that the state tax filing deadline be extended until May 1 to coincide with the federal government’s recent tax filing extension.
Justice said he hadn’t made the call earlier because he was concerned about keeping state government running without a federal stimulus package.
In a Wednesday morning call with reporters, Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R- W.Va., said a massive stimulus package proposed by the Republican-led Senate includes an at least $1.25 billion block grant for each state.
Justice also said he as waiving interest on late property tax filings until May 1. Those are usually due March 1.
He announced that schools will remain closed until at least April 20, due to continued concern about spread of the respiratory illness COVID-19.
Wednesday evening, DHHR was reporting 39 confirmed cases, including 16 in Monongalia County, and 759 negative test results. Monongalia County is the location of Sundale Nursing Home, where both patients and workers were diagnosed this week.
Sundale Nursing Home and Monongalia County Health Department leaders did not return calls Wednesday.
WVMetroNews reported Wednesday there were 20 cases connected to the nursing home, including 16 residents and four staff members.
Some local health officials have been reporting their results before DHHR. DHHR’s Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health Dr. Cathy Slemp explained Wednesday that updating results on the state’s COVID-19 website takes time because providers must report to the local health department, which then report to DHHR. Officials said they hope to have more frequent updates to that website by next week.
Wednesday afternoon, Marion County Health Department reported its first case.
Wednesday afternoon, the Kanawha County Health Department reported at least six cases in Kanawha County, including three cases related to the Kanawha County judicial annex, which was shut down Wednesday.
Kanawha Health Officer Dr. Sherri Young said the number was expected to at least double in the county Wednesday, with more case results being received. Wednesday evening, the health department reported a case at a senior assisted living facility, Brookdale Charleston Gardens.
Spokeswoman for the health department, Lori Kersey, said earlier Wednesday that the age range for Kanawha patients is about 30 to about 60, and that there was at least one instance when the virus was spread between two people not affiliated with the judicial annex.
CAMC Health System in Charleston was reporting 17 positive cases on its website.
Dr. Clay Marsh, vice president and executive dean of health sciences at West Virginia University, said it appears that people who remain in social contact with others while they have COVID-19, which may show no symptoms, can spread the virus to many more people than a person with the flu would.
“So I think what we want to do right now is the reduce the food this virus feeds on, which is contact with each other,” he said.
Monday, Justice issued a statewide stay-at-home order, which can be enforced by law enforcement and began Tuesday at 8 p.m. All gatherings of more than ten people are prohibited. People can still leave for essential purposes, such as buying groceries or prescriptions or assisting an ill family member.
He also ordered non-essential businesses to close.
Slemp encouraged West Virginians to find “creative” ways to connect and to take breaks from social and news media to reduce anxiety.
Maj. General James Hoyer said, among other services, the National Guard is working to assist with trade schools and the Guard’s parachute to potentially develop masks and distributing medical supplies.
“We’re starting to develop the numbers that we think we may need over time,” he said.
DHHR Cabinet Secretary Crouch said DHHR is contacting companies in search of personal protective gear for healthcare workers.
“We are literally scouring the world for those,” he said.
Crouch also urged older people to stay isolated and for people to check on their family members.
Testing has been limited, although it has increased in recent days as WVU Medicine and private companies built capacity.
Slemp noted, though, that since the disease may be mild, some can take care of themselves and self-quarantine at home without being tested.
“If you have mild disease and you are doing well, you stay at home and take care of yourself there, you actually don’t want to introduce that into a health care system,” she said.
She acknowledged personal protective equipment for health care workers is currently “not adequate.”
“We are hearing from a lot of folks they’re running low,” Slemp said. “It’s going to come in chunks as we get more and more in. Folks are doing a great job conserving with what they have and working together."
“At this point we're still okay but that’s the reason why we’re so focused on trying to avoid the surge,” Marsh added.
Health care workers who feel ill are urged to stay home, and the state views them as a priority group for testing, officials said.
In a Wednesday morning call with reporters, Sen. Capito said the Senate bill also includes $16 billion to replenish gear for hospitals and first responders.