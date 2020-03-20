With the health and safety of the community in mind, Carnegie Hall has made the decision to close Carnegie Hall to the public and postpone events, classes and workshops starting now, to help #flattenthecurve and slow the spread of COVID-19. At this point, we anticipate being closed through March 31, but will continue to provide updates of any changes.
Stay tuned to emails and social media for updates about future events. If you have questions or concerns, please email info@carnegiehallwv.org or call 304-645-7917 during regular business hours.