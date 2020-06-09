Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Board of Directors of Carnegie Hall has canceled Kids’ College this summer.
“While we and our students love Kids’ College and look forward to it every year, the health and well-being of our students, volunteers, staff, and community are our highest priorities,” said Carnegie Hall CEO and President Sara Crickenberger.
The board used guidance provided by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources in reaching its decision.
Carnegie Hall is already planning for Kids’ College 2021.