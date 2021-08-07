With the windfall of federal dollars from the initial Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES) monies and the more recent American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ARP ESSER) funding, Wyoming County Schools officials have outlined spending plans.
The officials' intent is to increase personnel, provide individual electronic devices for every student, assist students with social and emotional issues, increase school safety equipment, and other strategies that will directly impact students.
“It's like winning the lottery for the kids,” emphasized Keith Stewart, federal and student enrichment programs director.
“It's not every day they send us all this money.”
Wyoming County Schools will receive just over $17 million in federal funding in three installments.
Every penny of the money has to be accounted for, Stewart explained.
“We are so excited to receive this federal money,” emphasized Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent. “And I'm so grateful.
“We want to use all this money in direct benefit to our students, to do what is best for our children.”
Cline noted that hiring 14 first-grade aides for the classrooms has “so much potential to help teachers to help kids.”
She said the spending plan has been a creative, collaborative effort to make certain every dollar has a purpose and a direct benefit to the students.
“The citizens of Wyoming County have seen fit to approve the excess levy since 1927,” she said. “This money gives us the ability to go beyond that.”
“It has been a true team effort,” Stewart said of the plan.
Collaborative effort
Planning meetings included teachers, support staff, and administrators from key areas that included curriculum and instruction, safety and security, facilities, maintenance, counseling, social services, technology, transportation, special education, and finance, Stewart said.
“There have been so many meetings with everybody,” he emphasized. “It's been a total collaborative effort.”
Additionally, the plan has been made available for public comment through the school system's social media outlets.
With the initial round of funding – $1.2 million – every student received a Chromebook or iPad to assist with his/her class work, even when students were forced to stay home due to the pandemic restrictions.
The devices transformed the way most students could participate in learning, Stewart noted.
The downside in Wyoming County is that nearly “25 percent of the students do not have access to the internet" at home, according to Terry Shumate, technology and information systems director.
The devices are still used daily in the classrooms, according to officials.
“The teachers and schools are doing a wonderful job of keeping track of the devices,” Stewart said.
Stewart also lauded the students for taking care of the devices.
The federal funding will also allow for the purchase of additional devices for any new students, he said.
Additionally, personal protective equipment (sanitizers, masks, and other items) were purchased to keep the students and staff as safe as possible when school was in session. As the threat from the pandemic continues, those purchases will continue, according to officials.
Twelve additional staff members were hired to help reduce class size as a result of social distancing requirements during the early months of the pandemic. The positions will continue for another year with the federal funds.
A portion of the federal money also paid for custodians to work overtime to keep schools sanitized. In the early months of the Covid-19 pandemic, schools were open four days a week, with Wednesdays and Saturdays reserved for custodians to complete deep cleaning and sanitizing.
Also, part of the first round of funding was spent on a feeding program to ensure that, even though students weren't in school, they did not go hungry. Meals were distributed at the schools as well as delivered to students who were without transportation. At the same time, assignments were also delivered to students who did not have access to the internet.
Summer school
In the second round of funding, Wyoming County Schools received just over $4.5 million.
There were also more specific guidelines for spending the money in this round, Stewart explained.
A portion of the money was spent to conduct this year's summer school offerings, known as “Summer Squad,” including personnel, equipment and materials, training, field trips and numerous other expenses.
All students were welcome to participate, Stewart emphasized.
“A lot of the kids did take advantage of it,” he said.
Some students used the summer sessions for credit recovery – to make up classes failed during the school year.
A few seniors, who didn't have enough credits to graduate, made up those credits and earned their diplomas through the summer classes, according to John Henry, assistant schools superintendent.
Additionally, the funding will allow summer school to continue for the next two years.
The school system also provided $50,000 to the county Health Department to help with the increased costs of contact tracing and others items related to the pandemic, Stewart said.
Also, part of the funding will allow the continuation of the Communities in Schools program at all county schools through the 2024-25 school year, Stewart explained.
“That gives us a CIS facilitator at every school in the county,” he said.
A pet project of West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice, the initiative is a national program designed to reduce dropout rates by connecting at-risk students to community resources that will help keep them in school.
The program is specifically designed to bring community resources into the school to the students. Those resources may address basics such as food and clothing, counseling, family engagement, life skills and/or physical health needs.
Federal funding was also used to fund the “Summer Lovin' Back To School Extravaganza” held Saturday at both Westside and Wyoming County East high schools for all Wyoming County students and their families.
Students were to receive a new pair of shoes, three pairs of socks, free wellness checks and immunizations if needed, along with free hair cuts, school supplies, books, and lunch, among numerous other activities.
“We wanted a way for the county to come together, to showcase the awesome people in Wyoming County, and the services that are available,” Henry said.
“We also wanted an event to create a family vibe with a positive atmosphere, that represents the county's tradition of helping and serving each other.”
Dealing with anxiety
From the third round of funding, fidget packs will be purchased for the students.
Fidget toys have been shown to help students reduce anxiety, improve learning as well as coordination and fine motor skills, according to officials.
Schools officials are now dealing with an increase in anxiety issues – more social and emotional issues, Stewart said.
“Students were out of their social norm,” Stewart said of the pandemic that closed schools for months.
Many of the students also worried they would get sick from the virus.
“A lot of them lost family members to Covid,” he said.
Some of the funding will be used to place counselors at every school all day, Stewart noted.
Before the funding made full-time counselors available, counselors traveled from school to school, providing part-time services.
Additionally, counselors will receive more professional development training to assist students, he said.
Two interventionists will also be placed at each high school to help students one-on-one complete credit recovery.
This will help make sure students have what they need to graduate, Stewart noted.
The funding will also help provide access to virtual instruction, or Proximity Learning, in fields where a certified teacher isn't available for hire locally.
For example, if a certified math teacher or world language teacher isn't available at one school, a certified teacher can be provided in the students' classroom through an online system that allows students to interact with the teacher in real time as if he/she were there in person, even though the teacher may be based in New York.
Another teacher will also be in the classroom to assist students, Stewart said.
Additionally, online math and language arts programs that provide one-on-one supplemental learning will continue due to the funding.
Monies will also be spent to address student behaviors that distract learning in the classroom – such as autism, through a collaborative effort with Marshall University.
Teachers and administrators will be trained in the Early Childhood Positive Behavior Intervention Strategies Program.
“This program helps teachers and administrators implement methods to provide better alternatives to dealing with challenging behaviors in the classroom,” according to officials. “The benefits of this intervention help all students to have a more structured and productive school day.”
Security is also being addressed. “Man traps,” or entry-door vestibules that force school visitors to “get the green light” from a staff member before a second set of doors can be opened into the building, will be installed in every school with the funding, Stewart said.
Funding will also be used for two teachers and an administrator from each school to attend the 2022 National Model Schools Conference to participate in training sessions that provide up-to-date information on new educational initiatives.
Personnel attended in 2019 and came back with an improvement plan for every school in the county, Stewart said.
“It was a real shot in the arm, a game changer for the schools,” he emphasized.
Additionally, 14 first-grade teacher's aides will be placed in the classrooms.
“This is brand new,” Stewart emphasized, adding the aides will be funded through the 2023-24 school year with the federal funding.
Four interventionists will also be placed in the elementary and middle schools to assist students, or groups of students, who may need extra help.
A summer enrichment program will also provide middle school students – grades 5, 6, 7, and 8 – two weeks at the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center for career exploration, Stewart said.
Additionally, the funding will provide after-school programs that include one-on-one tutoring, enrichment, credit recovery, extracurricular activities such as e-gaming clubs, among other services for students. Transportation will also be provided.
A portion of the funding will also be used to complete the new HVAC system at Westside High.
Students who choose to participate in virtual learning will have access to a facilitator who will maintain communication with parents, administrators, and teachers in order to keep students on track.
Students in kindergarten through fifth grades will receive Scholastic Grab-n-Go Reading Packs for summer reading to help students maintain reading levels and prevent the “summer slide.”
The ARP ESSER plan was presented to the West Virginia Department of Education June 28 by Cline, Stewart, Assistant Superintendent Kara Halsey-Mitchell, and Ashley Francis, academic and assessment programs coordinator.