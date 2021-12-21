BLUEFIELD — Concord University is starting its first ever nursing program as West Virginia is sinking $48 million into an initiative to recruit and train more nurses.
Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement Tuesday during his pandemic briefing, saying leftover CARES Act money will be used to finance the project in the wake of the nursing shortage and the fact 1,700 nurses did not renew their license in the state last year as the pandemic has strained hospital systems and personnel.
The program will expand nursing programs and increase scholarship opportunities for both faculty and students at three West Virginia institutions – Concord University, Glenville State College, and BridgeValley Community and Technical College – while also continuing work to expand similar programs at other West Virginia institutions.
The program will also expand the nursing workforce by recruiting healthcare professionals from surrounding states and major metropolitan areas to work in West Virginia.
“Our hospitals are overrun and understaffed,” Justice said. “That’s why we need to start this program to aggressively recruit, staff, and train more and more nurses.”
“For 150 years, Concord University has worked to meet the needs of West Virginia by training its teachers, business leaders, social workers, and professionals,” said Concord President Kendra Boggess. “As we continue to navigate life amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the demand for health care workers is greater than ever, and Concord University is grateful for the opportunity to again serve the region and state by establishing a nursing program.”
Boggess said administrators, faculty and staff at Concord have already begun to work on curriculum for nursing, a new addition to the university that Boggess said she hopes will lead to other Allied Health degrees in the future. Healthcare programs being developed today will further support workforce needs in our hospitals and many other healthcare agencies in southern West Virginia and beyond, she added.
“Concord’s Nursing and Allied Health programs will also be considered economic drivers during a time when employing our graduates within the state is so important,” Boggess said. “I want to thank the Governor, legislators who encouraged and supported our request, and the Higher Education Policy Commission who have all helped us to begin the development of this program.”
Bluefield State College already has a prestigious nursing program and President Robin Capehart said the demand for nurses is growing.
“The need for more nurses and health care professionals in West Virginia has grown steadily,” he said. “Bluefield State College wholeheartedly supports Governor Justice’s announcement today to prepare more nurses to meet this pressing statewide need. Bluefield State College remains fully committed to providing the highest quality nursing and allied health sciences education, focused upon developing outstanding health care professionals and strengthening the health care workforce of our state.”
All of this is good news for Karen Bowling, CEO of Princeton Community Hospital.
Bowling has been pushing for more nurse and allied health training programs.
“I think this is a move forward,” she said Tuesday. “We will cooperate with Concord any way we can.”
Those programs have been needed for a long time, she said, but the pandemic has put a spotlight on the demanding health care professions.
“I am so happy the Governor is putting some money toward that,” she said of the training programs, but that is a long-term plan with no immediate help.
Short-term solutions are needed and that is why she supports offering incentives to not only recruit nurses and other needed health professional from other states but to also keep the professionals who are already here.
Justice said of those 1,700 nurses who did not renew their license last year, 68 percent said “they didn’t because they were just plain tired.”