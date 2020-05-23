Shade Tree and Smooth Impressions Car Clubs, along with Beckley Events, plan to continue offering regular car cruises on May 30 and every other Saturday into June and July.
There will not be a scheduled cruise in Raleigh County on May 23 due to high school graduations and the Memorial Day holiday weekend, although WV Classics Car Club is offering a cruise in Oak Hill today.
The tentative upcoming schedule of Raleigh County Neighborhood Cruises includes:
— May 30 (rain date – June 6), a cruise will take place in the Park Middle School area with line-up at Park Middle School between 4-4:30 p.m. The cruise will include parts of Mercer Street, College Avenue , Granville, Ann, Woodlawn, Queen, and Springdale. This cruise may also expand to the Fayette and Kanawha street area if volunteers are secured for intersections.
Other cruise dates will include June 13 (rain date – June 20), June 27 (rain date – July 4); and July 11 (rain date July 18), with a possibility of another cruise or show on July 18.
Beckley Events committee originally scheduled a car show on July 25, so if a show is not allowed, a cruise will be lined up in downtown Beckley with a ride to a nearby neighborhood.
Car club members are also considering rides to other areas that have been suggested by their members during the off Saturdays.
In addition to those vehicle owners who wish to show off their unique rides, recent 2020 graduates are welcome to ride in the cruises with a sign or wearing their graduation caps. Musicians, mascots and costumed characters are also allowed to ride in the cruises.