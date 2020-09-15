Capito reports she tested negative for coronavirus

Sen. Shelley More Capito, R-WV, has tested negative for coronavirus after getting a bit of a scare.
Capito had placed herself in quarantine after discovering that she had come in contact with a person who had tested positive for coronavirus, according to tweet from the senator’s account and a press release from her office.
Capito contacted the U.S. Capitol attending physician and was tested for coronavirus.
The state’s junior senator plans to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and the recommendations of the Capitol Attending Physician’s office and will quarantine for 14 days.
But just a few hours after her announcement, Capito made another one: She had tested negative.