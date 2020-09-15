shellie moore capito

In this May 20, 2020 file photo Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., speaks during a Senate Environment and Public Works Committee oversight hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington. Capito is seeking her second six-year term in the Senate and faces two challengers in the Republican primary next Tuesday, June 9, 2020. (Al Drago/Pool via AP)

Sen. Shelley More Capito, R-WV, has placed herself in quarantine after discovering that she had come in contact with a person who had tested positive for coronavirus, according to tweet from the senator’s account and a press release from her office.

Capito contacted the U.S. Capitol attending physician and was tested for coronavirus. While the test result has not come back yet, the state’s junior senator plans to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and the recommendations of the Capitol Attending Physician’s office and will quarantine for 14 days.

Capito said she would make the test result public when it is available.

