Beckley, WV (25801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early, then becoming cloudy later in the day. High around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.