Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-WV, was selected Thursday by President Donald J. Trump to serve on his Congressional Economic Task Force. Senator Capito was part of a bipartisan, bicameral group of members that were hand-picked by the president to provide counsel on re-opening the country following the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“While we must continue to follow the advice of medical experts and practice social distancing, we need to look ahead to make sure we are taking the right steps to get our economy open and moving when this pandemic passes,” Capito stated in a press release. “That means working to make sure our small businesses and communities have the proper resources.”