huntington — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Huntington District, is extending the closure of Corps managed campgrounds and group shelters within the states of Kentucky, Ohio, and Virginia in the interest of public safety due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In West Virginia, a final decision is expected on campground and shelter schedules by Tuesday, May 12.
In Virginia, the closure is extended through June 10.
In Ohio and Kentucky, the closure is extended through May 31.
While an official date for reopening has not yet been determined, all campground and group shelter reservations will be canceled through the dates listed above. All customer reservations affected will receive a full refund.
This affects Huntington District Corps managed campgrounds and shelters at these West Virginia locations:
In West Virginia - Burnsville Lake, Sutton Lake, Summersville Lake, Bluestone Lake, R.D. Bailey Lake, East Lynn Lake, Beech Fork Lake, and the following Lock and Dams, Robert C. Byrd, Racine, Winfield, Marmet Lock and Dam, and London.
State and concessionaire operated campgrounds at Corps Lakes have their own policies in place. The Huntington District recommends that the public contact these entities directly for their operating status.
— From staff reports